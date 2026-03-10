Texas Longhorns Hit With Unfortunate Justus Terry Injury News

The Texas Longhorns kicked off spring practice in Austin on Monday under some rainy and misty weather.

Excitement is building, as the team will start to build a foundation the next few weeks before the Orange-White Spring Game on April 18.

However, the Longhorns will unfortunately be without a key player on defense for the remainder of the spring.

Texas DL Justus Terry Reportedly Out for Rest of Spring

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from Inside Texas, Longhorns defensive lineman Justus Terry will miss the rest of spring practice due to injury.

While it's certainly good news that Terry will be able to return to the field later this offseason, it's unfortunate he won't be able to get accliamted under Will Muschamp's new defense leading up to the spring game.

Terry was not in attendance during the 40-minute media window of Monday's practice, joining players like wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V and linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith as those that are not currently practicing after undergoing offseason surgery.

Georgia Was Reportedly Eyeing Justus Terry This Offseason

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reports had surfaced from On3 during the transfer portal craze in January that the Georgia Bulldogs intended to heavily pursue Terry if he had entered the portal. A product of Manchester, GA., he had originally been committed to Georgia as a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class before flipping to the Longhorns, citing a notable NIL deal as being one of the differences.

This made Georgia a clear team to watch in the event that Terry intended to transfer, but Steve Sarkisian and the coaching locked things down, coming to a new deal with the talented defensive lineman this offseason.

Terry didn't play in Texas' win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl but still had a solid freshman season.

Terry made his collegiate debut during non-conference play against San Jose State, but his best performance came in the 35-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs when he had four total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

He finished the regular season with eight total tackles (four solo), though it was performance against Georgia that really stood out.

Sarkisian said after the loss to the Bulldogs that he was "really proud" of Terry for the way he continued to improve in the weeks leading up to the Georgia game.

"Yeah, I'm really proud of Justus, he has really come on," Sarkisian said. "You know, from where he was a couple of months ago to where he is today. It's a credit to his work ethic, and a credit to coach (Kenny) Baker and the work that they put in."