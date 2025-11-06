Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Lose Commitment From 4-Star Defensive Tackle

You can't win them all, especially not in college football.

Aaron Raley

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks out of the lockerroom prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks out of the lockerroom prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian got some tough news in terms of recruits for the next couple of seasons.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that Class of 2026 defensive tackle Dylan Berymon, who had originally committed to the Burnt Orange back in June of 2025, was decommitting from the program.

Berymon had committed to the Longhorns over the Purdue Boilermakers, and a top 10-ranked player in the state of Louisiana.

Does The Rivalry Plot Thicken?

Berymon, out of Monroe Ouachita Parish High School in Louisiana, was ranked as the No. 97 overall player, No. 13 defensive lineman, and No. 4 player in the state, according to the 247Sports player ratings.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reaches for Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2).
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reaches for Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Berymon's decommitment comes about four and a half months after paying visits to two other schools, the University of Southern California and Texas A&M University, which could be another chapter in an already legendary rivalry if the defensive lineman switched from one notable Lone Star school to another.

The tackle paid his visits to both schools on June 20 of this year, not two weeks after he had officially committed to Texas.

In his sophomore season in 2023, Berymon had 38 total tackles, eight of them for loss of yardage, and seven sacks.

His junior year in 2024 saw a slight drawback, but still elite production, with 30 tackles, half of them for loss of yardage, and three sacks.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports' scouting analyst, described Berymon as a "pit bull of an interior defensive lineman with broad trunk, big base, and corresponding power and strength," as well as a "potential impact player with long-term NFL Draft qualities."

On3's Charlie Williams was also particularly impressed by Williams's prowess, claiming that he is "built to eat space."

"He’s a guy who welcomes double teams, holds the point of attack, and lets everyone else work and eat around him," Williams wrote. "It’s an unselfish position, but Berymon is tailor-made for it. You talk about a stop-gapper on first and second down or in running situations, this is the perfect piece."

While Steve Sarkisian and the Horns have unfortunately lost out on Berymon, they still have plenty of defensive tackle commitments from the 2026 class, including James Johnson, Corey Wells, and Vodney Cleveland.

As for Berymon, he has plenty of other options for schools to pick from, including many in the SEC such as Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, and Missouri.

The Texas Longhorns of today will enjoy a bye week on Saturday before they continue their path to a CFP berth in a grudge match against the Georgia Bulldogs, hoping to avenge their two losses against Kirby Smart from last year.

