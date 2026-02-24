Texas Longhorns Make Several Offseason Coaching Staff Changes Official

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be looking to go back to the drawing board this offseason, looking to rebound in 2026 after missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in three years after a 10-3 record in 2025.

And Sarkisian went to work in the offseason, looking to reconstruct his player personnel headed into the 2026 season. The Longhorns brought in several high-level additions out of the transfer portal, along with a talented 2026 recruiting class that will be mixed with some of the top returning talent the Longhorns bring back.

The Longhorns' head coach also did plenty of work with his coaching staff, making the decision to part ways with some long-time coaches and bringing in some fresh faces into the fold. On Monday, the Longhorns made 14 coaching staff updates official on X. Here is a look at each of those, whether they be the new faces on the Forty Acres or returning guys with new titles.

Looking at Texas's Coaching Staff Updates

The biggest coaching staff change for the Longhorns headed into the 2026 season is undoubtedly the hiring of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, who takes over for Pete Kwiatkowski, who spent five seasons in Austin.

And Muschamp has already hit the ground running in his return to the Forty Acres, as Sarkisian mentioned in his Monday press conference about what the new Longhorn defensive coordinator has added to the staff in just a short period of time.

"The relationships he's forged in our building already has been awesome," Sarkisian said. "I did think it was important to bring in some new energy, some fresh energy to what we were doing."

Excited to announce new additions and staff promotions within our football program 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7fcvMZxAoW — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 23, 2026

Another big return to the Forty Acres is new defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Blake Gideon, who returns to Austin after spending the 2025 season with Georgia Tech as its defensive coordinator and primary play caller. Before his move, Gideon spent four seasons with the Longhorns serving as their safeties coach from 2021 to 2024.

And one of the other big position coaching changes Sarkisian made to his staff was the hiring of new associate head coach (offense) and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who takes over for former running backs coach Chad Scott, who spent just a single season with the Longhorns.

Juluke heads to the Forty Acres after spending the last four seasons down in Gainesville as the Florida Gators associate head coach and running backs coach. The new Longhorns running backs coach has spent plenty of time in both Texas and Louisiana, with similar roles at Louisiana and Texas Tech, while also having mentored running backs at LSU and Louisiana Tech.

Mike Bimonte, a returning member from the 2025 season on the Longhorns coaching staff, will have a new title heading into 2026, serving as Texas' assistant quarterback coach and co-passing game coordinator after four seasons as a senior football analyst.

The Longhorns also moved around one of their offensive analysts, moving Jason McEndoo, who in 2025 spent his time in the tight ends room, will be shifting over into the offensive line room in the 2026 season, with a change in role to senior offensive line analyst.

Texas brought in some added muscle to its strength and conditioning staff, bringing in Matt King as an assistant strength coach. King was previously a strength and conditioning coach at Michigan State for two seasons. Before that, he spent five years as the director of football strength and conditioning for the UConn Huskies.

New and Experienced Coaches Coming to Austin as Analysts

Sarkisian did a lot of work with his coaching staff, especially in the analyst department brining in several experienced coaches onto his staff, one of whom is bringing in new Kwahn Drake as a senior defensive line analyst. Drake was the defensive tackles coach at Western Kentucky and has other experience coaching in the trenches with Colorado and Kansas.

Also coming in as an analyst is Garret Cox, who joins the Longhorns coaching staff as a senior linebackers analyst. Cox is familiar with the Muschamp style of defense, working with the new Longhorns defense coordinator at Georgia in recent years.

Finding a spot on the Texas coaching staff also includes senior analyst Malik Antoine, as a senior analyst with the safeties, and Matt Moran, who gains a new title with the Longhorns now serving as a senior analyst on special teams, after just being a special teams analyst in 2025.

Also joining the Longhorns coaching staff is Billy Gonzales, who will be an analyst in the wide receivers room after spending the 2025 season as Florida's interim head coach and wide receivers coach. And Steve Casula, as an analyst with the tight ends, was with Michigan a year ago as its tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator and was the Wolverines' offensive play-caller in the Citrus Bowl against Texas.

And rounding out the additions was another former Michigan assistant coach in J.B. Brown, who will serve as a special teams analyst, having spent the last two seasons serving as the Wolverines' special teams coordinator, and Jackson Ponder, who will be an analyst working with the quarterbacks.