How Steve Sarkisian's New Hires Are Already Shaping the Program

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't just tweak his staff this offseason — he reshaped some extremely key aspects of it. The hiring of Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator at Texas headlined most of the coaching changes made by Power 4 programs after the 2025 season.

Not only did Sarkisian bring in one of the most decorated defensive minds in the sport, but he also added defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Blake Gideon and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to his staff.

While both the roster and the coaches may have changed, Sarkisian remains intent on reestablishing the program's culture ahead of the 2026 season. and it seems as though the Longhorns are head of schedule when it comes to getting their players to buy in.

Building Trust Behind the Scenes

Texas Longhorns associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Per reports from Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson, the new additions to the coaching staff gave already been making their impact felt on the program early this offseason.

"Each has quickly earned trust within the locker room, strengthening the staff’s overall connection with the roster," Richardson wrote.

For Texas, that buy-in from their athletes is massive. The Longhorns very clearly have the roster to contend for an SEC title — and they're talented enough to make a national championship run, too. With how well the coaching staff has meshed in the offseason, Texas seems to be building a kind of foundation that can carry into the fall.

It's a positive sign that the Longhorns' coaches and players are building relationships naturally. That kind of connection matters in the long run, especially for a team with high expectations. Texas still has plenty of work ahead, but the early chemistry between the new coaches and a revamped roster is exactly what you want to see at this stage in the offseason.