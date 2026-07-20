Texas Longhorns Making Progress With Elite 2028 Recruits

The Texas Longhorns may have a critical upcoming season ahead, but that hasn't stopped the program from finding success on the recruiting trail, including surging to the top with the 5th-best class in the cycle currently.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, the preparation doesn't stop either, whether that is for the upcoming season or the recruiting classes by the 2027 cycle as well.

The staff has already gotten an early head start on the 2028 cycle and has made solid impressions on some of the top young talent around the country as well. Here are a few names to be aware of, and where the Longhorns stand for them.

King Pitts, DL

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 15-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 1 prospect from Hawaii, Pitts is a more than capable athlete, with many believing he can play either side of the ball. He's been in contact with the Longhorns a ton this offseason, and plans to visit when they host UTSA.

"The conversations have been great. I love what coach Clark is doing over there, coming from Ohio State, and coach Kenny and coach Nansen are great as well," Pitts tells the Texas Longhorns On SI about his conversations with the staff. "Mostly it's been about me getting out there so they know I'm really interested in the school."

An interesting wrinkle in his recruitment: the Longhorns are looking at him along the defensive line, but he has also spoken to coach Jeff Banks regarding the tight end position as well.

Jaden Hurndon, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A blazing fast receiver who stands at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, he is one of the top 15 pass catchers in the country and is a top-13 recruit from the Lone Star State. This one could come down to an in-state battle with the SMU Mustangs expected to be highly involved in the process.

"Being a Texas kid, growing up here means you know exactly what the Longhorns tradition is all about. Getting an offer from them is a huge blessing and a dream come true for anyone from this state," He tells about me about what it means to get an offer from the Longhorns. "It definitely validates all the hard work I’ve been putting in at camps and during the season. Right now, I'm just staying focused on getting better every day, but having UT notice that work is definitely special."

Jayshawn Mitchell, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) breaks a tackle from Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another top in-state talent, Mitchell is the No. 10-ranked running back and a top-20 prospect in the state. He's an electric running back who has already shown excellent burst in speed and ball-carrier vision behind the line of scrimmage. The Longhorns will face a tough battle, though, as the Oklahoma Sooners are expected to be another big name going after him.

"Blessed to have an offer from Texas, for them to offer me, it means they see something in me and believe I can help their program. My family’s here, my support system is here, so having that chance to stay home and represent my state means a lot."

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