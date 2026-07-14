One Texas Commit Could End Up Being the Biggest Steal of the Entire Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns have a critical season on deck, with sky-high expectations of returning a national championship back to Austin for the first time in over 20 seasons.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, there is still reason to look beyond the current year, and landing an elite recruiting class remains at the forefront. The staff has done exactly that as they currently have a top five recruiting class in the cycle, with potentially more names coming as well.

The Longhorns were able to land commitments from some of the top players in the cycle, but a commitment from Brian Swanson, an interior offensive lineman right down the road from the program, could prove to be the steal of the cycle.

Who is Brian Swanson?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Swanson comes in as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the class, a top 15 prospect in the state of Texas, and a top 80 recruit in the country for the 2027 cycle. Standing at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he is built for the interior of the offensive line and has a frame that projects for the next level as well.

He uses his size well, carrying immense strength that allows him to push defenders around at the point of contact. Perhaps more importantly, Swanson is a pure athlete whose measurables become even better once he puts the pads on, allowing him to use great footwork and climb quickly to the next level in the box.

The South Oak Cliff native boasts positional flexibility as well, able to play at the guard or tackle position, while performing effectively in both roles.

Why he is the Steal of the Cycle

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandyn Hillman (6) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns know what it's like to struggle because of offensive line play, as that was what plagued their season last year. The significance for a program that runs an offense as esteemed as Sarkisian's, having depth and top-tier talent, is critical for their success.

Swanson, who already has the size and strength to compete for a role, brings both of those options to Austin when he arrives on campus. The Longhorns led in his recruitment from the beginning and were able to land a commitment from him, landing a piece for not only one of the top DFW-area recruits, but an important piece of the future for the program.

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