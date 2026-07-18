Texas Appears to Have Momentum in Race for 5-Star RB Landen Williams-Callis

The Texas Longhorns will have the most eyes on them this season compared to any other program in college football. Looking to right the wrongs of last season, the program has set a lofty goal: bringing a national championship back to Austin.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is blissfully aware of the strain the upcoming season will provide, so now he is taking the time to stack up wins on the recruiting trail, ensuring his roster will be set up for success no matter what happens in the coming season.

After surging into the top five for the recruiting rankings, the Longhorns aren't done adding yet, and their newest target, Landen Williams-Callis, is set to announce his commitment on August 1. There seems to be momentum for the staff to land him, but what is the latest on his recruitment?

Who is Williams-Callis?

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams-Callis is the No. 3-ranked running back in the class, the No. 38-ranked recruit in the country, and is a top-four prospect in the state of Texas. Ranked as the top running back in the state, the 5-foot-7-and-a-half, 190-pound running back was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, and primarily the state as well.

He is a dominant rusher, having amassed 7,554 rushing yards, with 125 touchdowns and an average of 10 yards per carry throughout his high school career thus far. He uses his frame to his advantage, and has elite vision and burst to cut through the offensive line and find the open field for a big score.

Where do the Longhorns Stand?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams-Callis seemed to be a surefire Texas A&M Aggies commit, as they were the long-time leaders during his recruitment process. The Longhorns, not deterred by that, came in strong at the beginning of the year, and getting him on campus became the priority for the coaching staff.

According to sources with the Texas Longhorns On SI, Sarkisian and his staff are now in the lead to land Williams-Callis, having made a strong impression this spring during his time on campus. The SMU Mustangs are among the final schools involved, and the Missouri Tigers also tried to make a late push.

This will be another critical addition for the Longhorns, and perhaps more importantly, they steal him away from the Aggies in the process.

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