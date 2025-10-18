Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns DT Game-Time Decision vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The Texas Longhorns have multiple names on the final injury report against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu and Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the first half at the Cotton Bowl.
The Texas Longhorns have a lengthy injury report ahead of Saturday night's kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington.

No. 21 Texas is already without multiple key names on offense but there's still hope that a notable member of the defensive line could take the field.

Texas defensive lineman Maraad Watson is listed as a game-time decision on the final injury report. A Syracuse transfer, he has appeared in all six games for the Longhorns this season and had been listed as questionable leading into Saturday.

Full Texas Injury Report

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
The Longhorns already knew they would be without running back CJ Baxter once again as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Here are the other Texas players who will sit out against Kentucky:

- WR Aaron Butler

- DB Xavier Filsaime

- OL Connor Stroh

- OL Cole Hutson

- LB Jonathan Cunningham

Maraad Watson Stats

So far this season, Watson has tallied 16 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has two tackles in the 23-6 win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma last week.

In July, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Watson for his first impressions in practice.

“This guy is a second-year player, but new to us,” Sarkisian said of Watson. “First time I saw him, he looks great. I think that’s been very encouraging on that front."

Watson committed to Texas in April shortly after entering the portal.

He joined a defense that added a slew of new transfers during the offseason, including defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina), Lavon Johnson (Maryland) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State) along with linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas).

Watson finished his freshman year at Syracuse this past season with 30 total tackles (15 solo), one sack and one pass breakup. In the Orange's upset win over No. 6 Miami, he had a career-high six total tackles.

Originally a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, Watson committed to Kent State before flipping to Syracuse in December 2023. He received offers from programs like Nebraska, Tennessee, Akron, Rutgers and many more. Watson posted 72 total tackles and 15 sacks in just seven games during his senior year of high school.

