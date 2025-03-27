Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Comments on Viral Tunnel Video
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe went viral twice in January during the team's run to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
After being at the center of a controversial targeting call in the CFP quarterfinals against Arizona State that benefited Texas, Taaffe followed this up after the loss to Ohio State with a less-significant moment that still managed to draw a lot of eyes.
In a video captured by Bob Ballou of CBS Austin, Taaffe was seen yelling in anger as he walked down the tunnel at AT&T Stadium after the game. It was a moment of raw emotion, one that Taaffe talked about when speaking to the media after watching his teammates at Pro Day on Tuesday.
"Obviously, things spiraled on social media about me yelling in the tunnel,” Taaffe said. “The thought process in my mind was ‘shoot, I’m declaring for the NFL, but we didn’t win the national championship, and I wanted to win the national championship before I left for the NFL."
Taaffe built a cold-blooded repuation for himself this past season, saying on a few occasions that he wants to take his opponent's soul and he hates losing more than he loves winning. Understandably, a player with this kind of approach is going to be distraught after coming up one win short of a berth in the National Championship.
After Pro Day, Texas Longhorns on SI asked safety Andrew Mukuba about what he advice he might have for Taaffe for when he goes through the draft process next year.
"Just be you throughout the whole process," Mukuba said. "That's what they really want to see who you are so just do what you do on the field and the tape will speak for itself but it's more about who you and the type of person you are."