Texas DL Moro Ojomo Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another defensive player is headed to the NFL Draft.

Moro Ojomo has been a staple for Texas' defensive line since arriving on campus in 2018. Now, he's off to the NFL. 

Ojomo officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Sunday afternoon via his Instagram, forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Longhorns. Ojomo joins linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as players electing to go pro. 

"There was nothing more I wanted them to represent this university the right way," Ojomo wrote. "I gave it my all every day in both my studies and football. I am in the position I am today because of God and the people around me. I am incredibly excited about what the future holds. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft." 

A native of Katy, Ojomo played in 49 games during his five seasons on the Forty Acres. His best year came this past fall, when he registered career-highs in tackles (32), tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3). 

Ojomo earned second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press for his efforts in 2022. In 2021, he was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention after recording 29 tackles and three tackles for loss. 

The Longhorns will now have to replace two of their three top pass-rushers next season. Overshown finished second in sacks (4), while Ojomo finished third behind sophomore Barryn Sorrell. Coburn, who declared for the draft earlier this week, recorded 2.5 sacks to go along with 27 total tackles. 

Texas also lost pass-rusher Ovie Oghoufo to the transfer portal earlier this month. A transfer from Notre Dame, the 6-3, 242-pound defender recorded 53 total tackles, three pass breakups, and 1.5 sacks in 13 games. 

