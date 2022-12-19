2023 NFL Draft: DeMarvion Overshown Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on defensive prospect DeMarvion Overshown

A linebacker sure to have his suitors, DeMarvion Overshown of Texas has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Overshown is a rangy stacked backer whose athletic profile lends him to versatile usage on the football field.

A potential day two or early day three selection, Overshown is a converted defensive back whose length and movement skills will intrigue teams.

Today's NFL asks linebackers to play in space and make plays on vertical passing concepts, something atypical of the traditional job description.

A unique prospect, this is where Overshown will be utilized the most, helping his projection at the next level. His week at the Senior Bowl and GPS testing will be paramount in his draft status.

