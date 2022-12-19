Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Robinson will sit out the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington on Dec. 29 but told reporters that he will attend the game to support his teammates.

Robinson is considered by many to be the top running back in the upcoming draft after enjoying an accomplished career at Texas. In three seasons with the Longhorns, Robinson tallied 4,215 yards from scrimmage and 41 career touchdowns.

Earlier this month, Robinson won the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top running back. Robinson led the nation with 1,894 yards from scrimmage in 2022, rushing for 1,580 yards and tallying 314 receiving yards. He scored 20 total touchdowns (18 rushing, two receiving) this season.