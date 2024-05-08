Texas Longhorns Transfer Austin Jordan Finds New Home
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have lost a handful of names to the transfer portal this offseason, as natural roster competition has forced players to look for other opportunities.
Defensive back Austin Jordan was one of them, but he isn't going to far to find his new destination.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Jordan has committed to the TCU Horned Frogs, as he'll stay in the Big 12 for the 2024 season to play for head coach Sonny Dykes.
At Texas, Jordan posted 11 total tackles and had an interception, which came in the season-opening win over Rice this past year. He also returned a blocked PAT for a two-point conversion in a 26-16 win over Iowa State on Nov. 18, which proved to be a huge score in a game that the Longhorns needed to win in order to make the College Football Playoff.
As a recruit, Jordan, a Denton, Texas native, held 20 offers and chose the Longhorns over offers such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, and Notre Dame. According to 247Sports, he was ranked as the No. 256 player in the country, No. 21 safety, and No. 41 player in the state of Texas.
Some of the other notable Longhorns to enter the transfer portal this offseason include running back Savion Red, cornerback Terrance Brooks and linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, to name a few.