Does Texas Have the Most Difficult Schedule in the SEC in 2026?

It's well-regarded that playing in the SEC is one of the toughest tasks in college football, with every game being compared to not just the physicality and speed of a playoff game, but having road atmospheres that back up that statement.

For the Texas Longhorns, who have only just completed year two of their time in the SEC, they are still learning that. That lesson will be instilled in the 2026 season, though, as they will face a gauntlet of a schedule in both non-conference and conference play.

Only one year removed from competing in their conference championship, the Longhorns may have just been handed the toughest schedule anyone in the SEC has seen.

Week In Week Out

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After a disappointing season, opening the year as the preseason number on team in the country, the Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff, ending their two-year streak of making it. As preparations for next season are already underway, the road to returning will only grow tougher for Steve Sarkisian and his group.

While the schedule for the 2025 season was tough, their opponent's winning percentage was only .534, while their opponents' winning percentage for the 2026 season is a whopping .620. Nearly a full win better than their average schedule last season, they will have their hands full, including tough road games in some of college football's most hostile environments.

The final four weeks of their schedule are the toughest part, it includes three road trips. One to face the Missouri Tigers, a perennial SEC contender under Eli Drinkwitz, followed up by a road trip to Death Valley to take on the Lane Kiffin-led LSU Tigers. After two tough road games, they get to return home to take on their rival, and new SEC coach Ryan Silverfield, before capping off the season with their return to College Station for the Lone Star showdown.

Pair that with the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule, which means only three non-conference games this season. One of those three games serves as the return trip for the Ohio State Buckeyes, whom the Longhorns lost to during opening weekend.

Another factor that the Longhorns can't control is the calendar. Due to Labor Day falling on the seventh next year, there is only time for one bye week on the schedule, and the Longhorns have it in week five, after three non-conference games and their first SEC game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

While no one is saying that anyone in the SEC has an 'easy' schedule, the Longhorns definitely got no favors from their conference in terms of scheduling. However, with hopes of being National Champions for the first time in over 20 years, they will be well-tested once they find themselves back in the College Football Playoff.

Recommended Articles