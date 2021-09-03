Week 1 Trap? Texas Game Predictions vs. Louisiana

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in week 1

The Texas Longhorns are set to open up their first season with Steve Sarkisian at them against one of the toughest Group of 5 opponents in the country, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns, who are coming off of a 10-1 record and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference (Coastal Carolina) under third-year head coach Billy Napier, will be a dark horse to challenge for a college football playoff spot in 2021.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their game predictions for when Texas' season opener against Louisiana on September 4 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

There is going to be an immense amount of pressure on Steve Sarkisian to come out to the gates strong in his Texas Longhorns debut. That will be no easy task against Billy Napier's Ragin's Cajuns, who are projected as one of the country's top Group of 5 programs. Despite that, Texas' talent should win out behind their new starting quarterback Hudson Card, albeit in a too-close-for-comfort battle.

Texas 37, Louisiana 24

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

No one said this was going to be a cakewalk for Steve Sarkisian to open the season. The Ragin Cajuns are good. Damn good. Billy Napier is my pick to win Coach of the Year for a reason, and he's pulled off the upset before.

The plan is simple: Pressure Levi Lewis into throwing the football. Last season, Lewis' completion rating was 56.3 percent on throws over 10 yards. After that, trust the run game. Bijan Robinson finished one game over 15 carries. That should change Saturday afternoon.

If you're a gambler, take the under. If you're just here for a good game, Texas walks away with a win to begin the Sark era off on the right foot.

Texas 30, Louisiana 17

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

It’s going to be a dog fight. Texas must establish the run game early and get ahead. The passing game will probably get off to a slow start. If the Longhorns can get ahead, they will be able to rely on Bijan until Hudson Card finds his groove. Texas has a sizable advantage on the line of scrimmage. That is where the game will be decided, in the trenches and Texas has that edge.

Texas 28, Louisiana 20

Zach Dimmit - Staff Writer

For Texas, a season-opener at home against a Group of Five opponent from the Sun Belt seems like an easy path to 1-0 on paper. But last season, with a 10-1 record, the No. 23 Ragin’ Cajuns proved they’re worthy of respect from the rest of the college football world.

Louisiana is returning as one of the most experienced programs in the country from a season ago. Six of their wins were by one score or less, but this goes to show Billy Napier’s ability as a coach to keep his team locked in under pressure.

It’ll be a close fight, but a superiorly talented Longhorn team should get the win in Sark’s debut.

Texas 27, Louisiana 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Louisiana gets their ‘money game paycheck. Sarkisian gets a crowd-pleasing win in his debut.

Texas 63, Louisiana 14