Texas Longhorns 'Not in a Rush' to Get CJ Baxter Back From Injury
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter hasn't seen game action since the Sugar Bowl against Washington to end the 2023 season.
Projected to be the starter in 2024, he instead watched from the sideline all of last season while dealing with a knee injury he suffered in training camp in August, which allowed Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner to step up in his absence.
It's been a long road to recovery for Baxter but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that there's no rush in getting him back on the field, adding that the third-year running back will be limited during spring practice. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., edge Colton Vasek, safety Derek Williams Jr. and running back Christian Clark will also be limited.
"We're not in a rush," Sarkisian said. "I'm not trying to roll the ball out there and make him carry the ball in spring ball. ... I don't know the exact date. What I do know is he's on a really good progression. He's had no setbacks. He looks good. He's in really good spirits. And so all those things are positives right now."
During his freshman season at Texas, Baxter finished with 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns along with 24 catches for 156 yards.
Sarkisian even pointed to recent knee re-injuries suffered by former Longhorns DeMarvion Overshown and Jonathon Brooks as reasons for the team to remain cautious with Baxter.
"The one thing we're learning about ACLs is that a guy can feel comfortable and look comfortable, but we've got to be mindful of the re-injury, which obviously we saw with Jonathan Brooks, unfortunately, with Carolina last season," Sarkisian said. "We saw it with DeMarvion Overshown. So we got to be mindful."
Baxter still has plenty of time to continue his rehab. Texas opens up its 2025 season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
