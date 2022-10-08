Skip to main content

Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Dominate Oklahoma Through First Half 28-0

The Texas Longhorns are out to a huge lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of the Red River Showdown

DALLAS - The Texas Longhorns entered the annual Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners as big favorites, and through the first half of play, that's exactly how they played, taking a ---- lead into the locker room at halftime. 

Despite going three and out on his first drive back under center since the Alabama game, Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers quickly responded on drive No. 2, leading the Horns down the field for a touchdown to take an early lead midway through the first quarter. 

Oklahoma tried to respond on the very next drive, marching down the field on the Horns and getting deep into scoring territory, thanks in part to converting two fourth downs. 

However, that aggression ultimately would come back to haunt them, with Texas getting a stop on a third fourth-down attempt, and taking over possession of the football.

Texas would take advantage of the Oklahoma mistake, driving down the field in dominant fashion to take a 14-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Ewers to Xavier Worthy.

After stopping the Sooners yet again, the Longhorns would extend their lead yet again, going 80 yards in nine plays to go up 21-0.

The Longhorns would then force a turnover, and turn it into more points on a Ewers to Sanders touchdown pass, putting Texas up 28-0 at the half. 

For the half, Ewers heads into the locker room completing 16 of 22 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while star running back Bijan Robinson has added 16 carries for 95 yards and a score.

The Horns have also held Oklahoma to just 171 yards of total offense, including just 32 through the air on 4 of 8 passing from backup quarterback Davis Beville.

