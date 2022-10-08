Will Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel Play vs. Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will clash for their 118th all-time meeting on Saturday in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.

Headed into the game, the Sooners thought they'd be without their top signal-caller Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion and entered protocol in the second quarter of last week's 55-24 blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. In what was an abysmal day for the Sooners, Gabriel finished 7 of 16 passing for 126 yards and no touchdowns and had to exit after being on the wrong end of a targeting call.

But per reports Saturday morning, Gabriel was seen warming up on the field about an hour before kickoff.

Junior quarterback Davis Beville would get the start should Gabriel be unable to go. He went 7 of 16 passing for 50 yards in clean-up duty against the Horned Frogs.

It's no secret that the Longhorns would be at an advantage if Gabriel were unable to suit up. He's currently third in the Big 12 in passing yards (1,215) and tied for first in passing touchdowns (11).

Kickoff in Dallas is set for 11 a.m. CT.

This is a developing story.

