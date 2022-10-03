Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns Week 6 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Rivalry matchup at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Saturday.

The two teams will be coming off of vastly different outcomes in Week 5, with Texas dominating West Virginia in Austin and the Sooners suffering a blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns and Sooners meet every season in a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. Dallas has long been the location for the contest, a good halfway point between Austin, Texas, the home of the Longhorns, and Norman, Okla., the home of the Sooners.

Oklahoma is coming off an 11-2 season and a 7-2 Big 12 slate. But, the Sooners failed to make the Big 12 Championship Game for the first since it was reinstated, and the offseason featured a massive coaching transition. 

Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to take over at USC, and the Sooners hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to take over. Venables was a former defensive coordinator at OU under Bob Stoops, who was the interim head coach for the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Since taking over, Venables has the Sooners at 3-2, with back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU.

Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel was also lost with a head injury against TCU. His status has yet to be updated by Venables.

Be sure to stick with Longhornscountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Sooners throughout the week.

Oklahoma Sooners

2022 Record: 3-2 (0-2 in Big 12)

Head coach: Brent Venables

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-3

Offensive starters:

QB Dillon Gabriel (Backup Davis Beville)

RB Eric Gray

WR Theo Wease

WR Marvin Mims*

WR Jalil Farooq

TE Brayden Willis*

LT Anton Harrison*

LG McKade Mettauer

C Andrew Raym*

RG Chris Murray*

RT Wanya Morris

* denotes returning starter

Defensive starters:

DE Reggie Grimes

DT Jeffrey Johnson

DT Kelly Jordan

DE Ethan Downs

SLB Danny Stutsman

MLB David Ugwoegbu

WLB DaShaun White*

CB Woodi Washington

CB Jaden Davis

S Key Lawrence

S Billy Bowman

* denotes returning starter

