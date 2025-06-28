Texas Longhorns Overall Team Rating for College Football 26 Revealed
As the season nears and fans lie with eager anticipation to watch their teams' quest for a national title, what better way to pass the time than to play as your favorite squad in EA Sports College Football 26?
As EA continues its deep dive into the individual modes of its game, it announced the top-25 highest-rated teams, as well as the highest-rated offenses and defenses.
The Texas Longhorns are the second-highest rated team with an overall of 88, just one point behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are the highest-ranked team at an 89 overall. The Longhorns are tied with six other teams at an 88 overall: Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Clemson, and Texas A&M.
Texas Offense Tied for No. 1
The Longhorns are tied for first with the highest-rated offense at 91 overall. Penn State, Ohio State, and Arizona State also have an 91 overall offense in College Football 26. While individual player ratings are yet to be announced, it's believed that the Longhorns' offensive ratings will be led by running back Quintrevion Wisner, quarterback Arch Manning offensive lineman DJ Campbell and tight end Jack Endries.
The defense is where Steve Sarkisian's crew will make up their overall rating, where they are second with a 94 overall. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the highest rated defense with a 96 and the Longhorns are tied with Penn State with a 94.
The defense is expected to be highlighted by well-known names such as Anthony Hill Jr., Colin Simmons, Malik Muhammad, and Michael Taaffe. Pro Football Focus released their position group rankings this past week, where they gave the Longhorns the edge over every other team when it came to the linebackers and secondary, so fans can expect to see that reflected in the game as well.
The SEC leads the way
It has long been talked about how dominant the SEC is in football, and EA Sports acknowledged that with the team rankings. Twelve of the 25 highest-rated teams all call the Southeastern Conference home.
Nine SEC teams are ranked in the top-25 offenses, with Texas, including: LSU (89), Alabama (89), Florida (89), Texas A&M (89), Georgia (87), Oklahoma (87), Ole Miss (85), and South Carolina (85).
On the defensive side of the ball, the story is nearly identical with ten SEC teams in the top-25: Georgia (92), LSU (92), Texas A&M (90), Tennessee (88), Oklahoma (88), Ole Miss (86), South Carolina (84), and Florida (84).
For the full top-25, see below.
- Alabama Crimson Tide - 89
- Texas Longhorns - 88
- Ohio State Buckeyes - 88
- Penn State Nittany Lions - 88
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 88
- Georgia Bulldogs - 88
- Clemson Tigers - 88
- Texas A&M Aggies - 88
- Oregon Ducks - 86
- LSU Tigers - 86
- Miami Hurricanes - 86
- Florida Gators - 86
- Texas Tech Red Raiders - 86
- Arizona State Sun Devils - 85
- Michigan Wolverines - 85
- Ole Miss Rebels - 85
- Oklahoma Sooners - 85
- Indiana Hoosiers - 85
- SMU Mustangs - 84
- Tennessee Volunteers - 84
- Missouri Tigers - 84
- Auburn Tigers - 84
- Duke Blue Devils - 84
- South Carolina Gamecocks - 82
- Illinois Fighting Illini - 82