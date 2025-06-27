How Arch Manning's Friendship With SEC Rival Helped Him in Texas Longhorns Journey
The transfer portal in college football has become rampant nowadays. Players look for their opportunity - or a nice paycheck - over loyalty to their original school. Every college, in one facet or another, has encountered this problem, including the Texas Longhorns, who have been on both sides of players entering and leaving the program.
Surprisingly, the one constant over the last two seasons has been at the quarterback position. Arch Manning, who has been the backup for two seasons behind recent NFL draft pick Quinn Ewers, never left. In a world where loyalty is fading, where did the Longhorns' signal caller find his bravado to continue his path?
Garrett Nussmeier, one of the leading front-runners for the Heisman trophy award, has been Arch's source of guidance. Garrett's father played with Peyton Manning during his rookie season, and the two have been friends since.
Pete Nakos of On3 Sports asked the Longhorns quarterback about his relationship with his fellow conference foe.
“It’s cool having a guy like Nuss to look up to, he kind of had the same situation as me, just sitting for a few years, then going to play, and he played well. I’ve watched a lot of his film. He’s a good player, so it’s fun to look up to him.”
Nussmeier, who sat for two seasons at LSU, remained faithful in his abilities. Throwing for over 4,000 yards this past season, the Tigers' quarterback is now primed for a better season, and one that could rack up awards for the signal caller.
Good things come to those who wait.
Or so Arch Manning's camp believes. After two seasons used sparingly in running situations, the third-generation college football player looks to be more than a name-brand value star. Nearing the 1,000-yard passing mark in his career, the stage is set for Arch Manning to lead the Longhorns back to a National Title. But first, an SEC championship.
“I think we’re both on the same page about that. SEC championship and national championship.”.
Arch isn't the only one who believes waiting was the right decision. His father, Cooper, who was a college football star himself, shared his thoughts on his son's decision to remain loyal to the Forty Acres:
“When Coach Sark was recruiting Arch, he talked about the big picture, developing him, doing it right, taking your time," Cooper Manning said. "Just because you get in and play immediately doesn’t mean that’s the right time. Sitting there learning — it’s frustrating at times. That’s not necessarily the best thing.
Now, after two seasons of patience and a lifetime of friendship with Nuss, are the two destined to meet in the SEC Championship? Will Arch be able to accomplish what no quarterback since Vince Young has done, or is loyalty no longer a reward but fool's gold?