Texas Players Share Initial Thoughts on Jabbar Juluke Ahead of Bowl Game

The Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against, a game in which neither team will look the same as they did during the regular season.

That is the nature of bowl games in the modern era, with lots of hirings, firings, transfer portal and NFL Draft decisions occurring before these postseason matchups do.

Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is among the new faces for the Longhorns, with this game being his first opportunity to show what he’s capable of. A few Texas players already seem to believe that Juluke has what it takes.

Texas RBs Coach Jabbar Juluke: "He's Electric"

Florida Gators associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on during fall football practice at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Cole Hutson is finishing out his fourth season with the Longhorns, making Juluke the third running backs coach he has seen during his tenure. Juluke has been with Texas for just a few weeks now, but according to Horns247's Eric Henry, Hutson has been impressed with the energy he has brought to preparing for the bowl game.

“He’s electric,” Hutson said. “That guy is energy all the time. You can just feel it radiating from him.”

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo has also delivered praise for Juluke.

While it’s still very early to measure his ability to help improve the run game within this program, “electric” seems to be a positive initial descriptor.

That being said, it will likely be difficult to assess his talents as a coach even after this matchup against the Wolverines, given the loss of personnel Texas is facing at the running back position. Running backs Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter, Jerrick Gibson and Rickey Stewart Jr. have all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, creating an odd situation for Juluke to enter into.

What it does provide, however, is the opportunity for him to build a lot of his depth chart on his own. This is a pretty unique opportunity, and while it will likely make his first game with the Longhorns more challenging, it could help them rebrand their run game for the future.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Juluke will have to tightly monitor running backs in the transfer portal, in order to start putting this puzzle together for next season. Four-star running back Derrek Cooper will also be joining the roster in 2026, and he could quickly become a crucial playmaker.

With the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl as an interesting introduction, Juluke looks to energize his new unit and help lead them to victory in his first career game donning burnt orange.