Texas Longhorns Predicted Bowl Game Matchups Against Pair of Big Ten Teams
While the rest of the college football world was participating in crazy upsets or top conference matchups that came down to the wire, the Texas Longhorns got the chance to sit back and rest up as they received their first bye week of the season over the weekend.
Now, Texas will have to charge into the deep end of conference play as they travel to one of the toughest places to play in the SEC. The Longhorns make their way to Gainesville this weekend to match up against the struggling 1-3 Florida Gators, looking to get the start of SEC play started on the right foot.
While there are still plenty of weeks left of the 2025 season, for the Longhorns to get back to the championship contention scale that they began the season with if Steve Sarkisian's squad can replicate their performance against Sam Houston State. A pair of ESPN analysts has the Longhorns missing the College Football Playoff and finding themselves in some of the "minor" games of bowl game season in their most recent predictions.
What are the postseason predictions for the Longhorns?
While the Longhorns obviously want to be competing for the national championship and make a run through the College Football Playoff after being just one game away from the championship in the previous two consecutive seasons, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach predicted the Longhorns to miss the postseason party and play in a bowl game against two different Big Ten opponents.
Texas vs. Nebraska
In what would be a matchup of an old classic Big 12 rivalry, Bonagura has the Longhorns facing off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, F.L.
A matchup that had its first chapter written all the way back in 1933, with Nebraska winning while receiving its most significant point in the inaugural Big 12 championship game, which the Longhorns came out on top 37-27 to win the league's first-ever conference championship. The Longhorns were on the winning side of the rivalry with a 10-4 record all-time and won the final iteration of the matchup in 2010, with the Longhorns victorious as Nebraska left to join the Big Ten.
Now led by head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines and sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola under center, Nebraska is seeing a turning point in the program after many bleak seasons. The Cornhuskers are currently 3-1 with Raiola taking a step forward in year two, throwing for 1,137 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just a single interception.
Texas vs. Michigan
As for Schlabach, he has the Longhorns facing one of the top powers in the Big Ten with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, F.L.
The most recent matchup between the two blue bloods went the way of the Longhorns when Texas traveled up to the Big House last season to take on the then-defending national champion Wolverines in the second game of the season. While both teams had major roster turnover, the Longhorns geared up quicker and came out with a 31-12 victory in Ann Arbor.
Even in just one season, the Wolverines look widely different, starting 3-1 in head coach Sherrone Moore's second season at the helm with standout freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood leading the charge under center, throwing for 733 yards for two touchdowns and an interception while adding three scores on the ground.