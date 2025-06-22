Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land Coveted 4-Star DL Prospect
The Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class received a big boost with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland on Saturday. Now, Texas looks to keep beefing up the defensive line, as they are predicted to land a commitment from another highly touted defensive lineman from the 2026 class.
On3's Chad Simmons has logged an expert prediction that has the Longhorns landing four-star defensive linemen Kendall Guervil.
The Fort Myers (FL.) product is one of the highly sought-after defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Guervil is ranked as the No. 12 defensive linemen prospect and the No. 14 prospect from the state of Florida per On3's Industry Rankings.
The four-star has been busy over the summer with official visits, beginning with the Florida State Seminoles on May 30-June 1, Georgia Bulldogs June 6-8, Florida Gators June 13-15, and ending with the Longhorns on June 20-22.
Guervil spoke with Benjamin Wolk of Dawgs247 about what stands out about the Longhorns.
"To be honest, it's the city of Austin, Texas," Guervil told Wolk. "It's great. It's amazing. And the school itself is just amazing, the people around. I feel like Texas is everything I would need down there if I was to go there. And just, you know, the people, the atmosphere, the community over there is just great. And all around it's just, I feel like Texas would be an amazing place to be at, especially Austin, Texas."
Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Kenny Baker have been heavily emphasizing the defensive line room for the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class, already having the commitments of four-stars Vodney Cleveland, Dylan Berymon, and Corey Wells. The possible addition of Guervil to the Longhorns' 2026 class would add another talented prospect to the defensive line room that Baker is building.
Texas currently sits in the driver's seat for the commitment of Guervil and will not have to wait long to find out where the four-star will commit to, as he announced on his Instagram story that his commitment date will be set for July 2.