Skip to main content

Texas Projected to Make Cheez-It Bowl Ahead of 2022 Season

Texas is projected to make the Cheez-It Bowl after missing out on a bowl game in 2022

The Longhorns missed out on a bowl game in 2021 after finishing 5-7. College Football News released their 2022 bowl game projections and predicted Texas to face Pittsburg in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Pittsburg Panthers went 11-3 and won the ACC in 2021. Pitt may take a small step back in 2022 after some notable departures. They lost QB Kenny Picket to the NFL Draft, a former Heisman finalist. 

They also lost WR Jordan Addison to the transfer portal. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 and has since landed at USC. However, they did add QB Kedon Slovis who was very productive in his three years at USC.

The Texas roster will be sustainability improved in 2022. The Texas coaching staff was very active in the transfer portal. 

They notably added QB Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. Ewers was the number one overall player in his class coming out of high school. They also added talented WRs Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming and Agiye Hall from Alabama among others.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
Football

Here's Why Ex-Oklahoma LB Wants Arch Manning to Choose Texas

"It would be the greatest thing to happen to the Big 12," the former Sooner said

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
Play
News

Scottie Scheffler Sets PGA Tour Record

The former Texas All-American has 10 more events to add to what has been an incredible 2021-22 season

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
Play
News

Scottie Scheffler Falls Short of U.S. Open Title

The Texas product finished one shot out of the lead, but had his chances to win his second career major championship

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

College Football News is predicting that these portal additions will help the Longhorns improve in year two under Steve Sarkisian and reach a respectable bowl game.

The Longhorns will kick off the 2022 season on September 3rd when they host UL-Monroe. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch Manning
Football

Here's Why Ex-Oklahoma LB Wants Arch Manning to Choose Texas

"It would be the greatest thing to happen to the Big 12," the former Sooner said

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
News

Scottie Scheffler Sets PGA Tour Record

The former Texas All-American has 10 more events to add to what has been an incredible 2021-22 season

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler
News

Scottie Scheffler Falls Short of U.S. Open Title

The Texas product finished one shot out of the lead, but had his chances to win his second career major championship

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
USATSI_18566262
Baseball

Longhorns Eliminated From CWS With 10-2 Loss to Texas A&M

A complete recap of Texas' game against Texas A&M.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
Maalik Murphy Quinn Ewers
Football

How Does Texas' QB Room Stack Up to Rest of Nation?

The Longhorns have their quarterbacks for the present along with a potential dual-threat answer for the future

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
b9d3289d-e140-420e-ad48-60c4f2f65592-DSC08383
Recruiting

Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas

By Matt GalatzanJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18456706
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Offense A No Show, Longhorns Lose 10-2 to End Their Season

The Longhorns take on the Aggies in a CWS elimination game on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 19, 2022
FVjLzEOXwAEA60c
Recruiting

LOOK: Texas Recruit Terrance Green Takes in 40 Acres Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffJun 19, 2022