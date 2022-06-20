Texas Projected to Make Cheez-It Bowl Ahead of 2022 Season

Texas is projected to make the Cheez-It Bowl after missing out on a bowl game in 2022

The Longhorns missed out on a bowl game in 2021 after finishing 5-7. College Football News released their 2022 bowl game projections and predicted Texas to face Pittsburg in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Pittsburg Panthers went 11-3 and won the ACC in 2021. Pitt may take a small step back in 2022 after some notable departures. They lost QB Kenny Picket to the NFL Draft, a former Heisman finalist.

They also lost WR Jordan Addison to the transfer portal. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 and has since landed at USC. However, they did add QB Kedon Slovis who was very productive in his three years at USC.

The Texas roster will be sustainability improved in 2022. The Texas coaching staff was very active in the transfer portal.

They notably added QB Quinn Ewers from Ohio State. Ewers was the number one overall player in his class coming out of high school. They also added talented WRs Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming and Agiye Hall from Alabama among others.

College Football News is predicting that these portal additions will help the Longhorns improve in year two under Steve Sarkisian and reach a respectable bowl game.

The Longhorns will kick off the 2022 season on September 3rd when they host UL-Monroe.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.