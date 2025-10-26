Texas Longhorns Pull Off Miracle Overtime Win vs. Mississippi State
From preseason No. 1, to missing out on the College Football Playoff?
The biggest fear for the Texas Longhorns will have to wait another week.
No. 22 Texas pulled of an improbable comeback win Saturday night in Starkville, rallying from 17 down in the fourth quarter before winning 45-38 in overtime.
Ryan Niblett's 79-yard punt return touchdown tied the game late before Emmett Mosley V's go-ahead 10-yard touchdown in overtime proved to be the game-winning score on a pass from Matthew Caldwell, who stepped in for an injured Arch Manning.
Texas Had 1.4 Percent Chance to Win in Fourth Quarter
Manning had a career-best game but it still nearly wasn't enough. Despite a career-high 346 passing yards along with four total touchdowns, ESPN gave the Longhorns a 1.4 percent chance to win down 38-21 with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter.
But the Texas defense stepped up big and eventually got the game-sealing stop on 4th and 20 in overtime to break the hearts of the cowbell-wielding fans in Starkville.
"I think we got a mulligan because tonight was a culture win," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "I said this to the team, I don't know if I've ever been more proud of a group of guys. When they go up 17 in the fourth quarter... these guys literally didn't blink."
Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo fought through multiple drops before finishing with five catches for a career-high 184 catches. Mosley V finished with four catches for 53 yards and two scores, while Parker Livingstone also had two touchdown grabs.
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen finished 26 of 42 passing for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while running back Davon Booth had 24 carries for 99 yards along with a team-leading 83 receiving yards on three catches and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs had multiple former Longhorns make an impact for them. Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson had six catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns while former Texas linebacker Derion Gullette had six total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. Former Longhorn defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe also had 1.5 sacks.
Texas will now host No. 10 Vanderbilt next Saturday in Austin. The Longhorns will be looking to secure their fourth straight win in SEC play and their second conference win over a Top 10 team.
