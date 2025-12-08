Texas Longhorns QB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns were always going to suffer attrition in the transfer portal this offseason, with multiple players expected to look for new homes in the 2026 season.

If there was one of those players that should come as no surprise for the Horns, however, it was Cy Fair (Cypress, TX) 2024 quarterback Trey Owens, who has struggled to find a role in the Longhorns' depth chart.

On Monday morning, Owens made that difficult decision a reality, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

What Texas is Losing in Owens

Texas Longhorns quarterback Trey Owens against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the loss of Owens, the Horns are going to be without a talented player - particularly in terms of arm talent - who came to Texas to be a part of something bigger.

"I felt like it gave me the best opportunity to go on to the next level," Owens said in March. "Also, as a student, it's probably one of the best colleges that fit my assets, I'd say. I feel like, as big a stage as it's on, the biggest in the United States, honestly. You don't get to play Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma every year everywhere else; it's just one place gets to do that."

The Cy-Fair product put together an impressive junior season, throwing for 2,057 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes, which landed him the Texas District 17-6A offensive MVP.

As a senior, he helped lead his team to an 11-2 record while completing 222 of 313 passes for 3,303 yards, 43 touchdowns, and five picks.

That said, Owens rarely got an opportunity to produce on the field at Texas, sitting as the Longhorns' No. 3 QB in 2024 behind Quinn Ewers and Manning, before dropping to fourth on the depth chart in 2025 behind Manning, Matthew Caldwell and KJ Lacey.

During his two years in Austin, Owens appeared in just two games, completing two of four passes for 19 yards vs. UTSA in 2024, recording no stats vs. ULM in a brief appearance in 2024.

Despite the loss of Owens, when it comes to a Steve Sarkisian and A.J. Milwee-led quarterback room, there’s plenty of reason for excitement on the 40 Acres.

Manning is expected to return for at least one more season in 2026, while Lacey has progressed nicely. Not to mention, the Longhorns are bringing in one of 2026's top QBs in five-star Dia Bell.