Texas Longhorns Punter Entering Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have made some notable transfer additions this offseason, but the portal giveth and the portal taketh away.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas punter Michael Kern is entering the transfer portal after one season with the Longhorns. He was the team's starting punter in 2024 but has chosen to move on after presumably losing the starting job to Utah transfer Jack Bouwmeester.
Kern finished last season with 41 punts for 1,706 yards. He had a long of 57 yards with three touchbacks and 10 punts inside the 20-yard line. He missed two games due to injury, forcing Ian Ratliff to step into duty against Oklahoma and Georgia.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said last month that Kern and Bouwmeester were both impressing during spring practice. However, only one guy can win the starting job.
"Talented room of specialists for sure," Sarkisian said. "Michael Kern, have seen a definite big uptick in him. He's healthy to go along with Jack, and both those guys can bomb the ball. And when you punt the ball and it's a weapon for you, we felt that a couple different years with (Ryan) Sanborn and (Cameron) Dicker when they were at a high level, and flipping the field and things of that nature. So feel good there."
Sarkisian said prior to last season that Kern was showing his upside as an incoming freshman. He was seen as potentially the next great Longhorns punter but he'll now look to build a legacy elsewhere.
"Michael Kern, I've been very impressed," Sarkisian said before the start of last season. "I think early on, he had a little bit of the freshman jitters. I thought that coach (Jeff) Banks did a great job with him. He's a guy that I think is operating at a high level for us right now. ... When the first time he trots out there and there's that buzz in the crowd, and there's that many people. But he's an extremely talented guy. He's very confident. He's got good demeanor about himself, so we're very comfortable with him taking the field and punting the ball for us."