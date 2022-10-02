Longhorns QB Hudson Card Impresses in Career Night Against West Virginia

AUSTIN - Make no mistake about it - Quinn Ewers is the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback.

With that said, backup quarterback Hudson Card has made his case as more than just a 'break glass in case of emergency' option, and has now emerged as arguably the best No. 2 quarterback in the country.

In fact, it feels as though Texas is playing with a bonafide veteran starter at the position and one that can win them big games.

And Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian agrees.

“To me and our team, it doesn’t feel like we’re playing with a backup,” Sarkisian said.

He's not wrong either.

Card nearly led the Longhorns to an upset win over Alabama after Ewers was knocked out.

He then led the team to a come-from-behind win against UTSA a week later, with uncertainty surrounding the state of the Longhorns' quarterback position.

Against Texas Tech, he put the team on his back after a blown lead to send them into overtime - a dream that ended on a rare Bijan Robinson fumble.

And on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers, he played the best game of his career, completing 21 of 27 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Not to mention, all of that was accomplished on a severe high ankle sprain suffered against the Crimson Tide.

Still, Card has persevered, and his teammates and coaches have taken notice.

"Not that he didn't have it before because he had a lot of respect from his teammates and coaches before, but I think over the past few weeks he's earned a lot of respect, even more than he had," Sarkisian said.

And with the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma looming, and despite Ewers being expected to return to the starting role, Card's approach will remain the same.

He is, and will be ready to go, whether he continues to start, or relinquishes the job back to a healthy Ewers.

"That doesn't matter to me," Card said when asked about his thoughts on starting next week in Dallas. "That is coach Sarkisian's decision."

The Longhorns and Sooners will kick off at 11 am from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next Saturday.

