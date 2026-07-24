Texas Longhorns QB Receives Unexpected Lamar Jackson Comparison

The Texas Longhorns will enter the 2026 season with all eyes once again on quarterback Arch Manning.

But while Manning understandably gets most of the attention, Texas has another quarterback on its roster who could potentially be leading the program as early as next year.

Headed into his sophomore season with the team, Texas quarterback KJ Lacey is seen as the heavy favorite to win the backup job behind Manning after an impressive spring. If he ever needs to be thrust into action in a big spot this fall, Lacey's teammates have all the confidence in his ability.

But Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby is taking that confidence in Lacey one step further.

Trevor Goosby Compares Texas QB KJ Lacey to Lamar Jackson

Goosby, who joined Manning and Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons at SEC Media Days in Tampa on Thursday, spoke with reporters about Lacey and said some of his ability reminds him of Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"KJ, he's electric," Goosby told Anne-Parker Coleman of KVUE. "His pocket movement, his pocket mobility is next to even like Lamar Jackson. He's pretty electric, I can't lie. And he can sling that pill, too."

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP and arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the history of the game, won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville after many doubted his potential. That's not to say Lacey will suddenly come out of nowhere and win the Heisman next season, but Jackson could certainly be an example for Lacey to look toward when it comes to a similar play style.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also compared Lacey to a former Heisman winner in Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. That actually might be a more realistic comparison since both Young and Lacey are shorter than most quarterbacks but still possess quick feet and an impressive arm.

Lacey has been impressing coaches in practice and scrimmage settings since last season, but he will need to prove it can all translate to an actual game. He only appeared in one contest for Texas last year, completing one pass for seven yards in a 55-0 win over Sam Houston.

Now the likely backup to Manning, Lacey will almost certainly get snaps when the Longhorns begin the season at home against Texas State on Sept. 5.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.