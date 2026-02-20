One Sentence to Describe Each NFL Team’s QB Situation Before Free Agency

Though every team will start fresh when NFL free agency begins next month, some are heading into the offseason in a better spot than others—particularly in terms of the quarterback position.

There are a number of franchises that have it good with proven, MVP winners at the position. Meanwhile, some squads have a rising star at quarterback while others—looking at you Jets—find themselves in constant purgatory at the position.

Before free agency and the next quarterback carousel begins, here’s every team’s quarterback situation summed up in one sentence.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray could be headed elsewhere this offseason. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After Kyler Murray missed the majority of the 2025 season with a foot injury, the Cardinals appear ready to move on from the once-face of the franchise.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons’ hopes for Kevin Stefanski’s first season in Atlanta verge on an inexperienced quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. coming off his third ACL tear.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson will be playing for a new head coach for the first time since his rookie year. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Ravens’ ability to spend this offseason could very well depend on how contract negotiations go with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Buffalo Bills

With MVP quarterback Josh Allen on the brink of 30 and a new coach leading the charge, the pressure to win the Super Bowl is higher than ever in Western New York.

Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Bryce Young keeps taking steps in the right direction, but it remains unclear if it will be enough to become the future of the franchise.

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is coming off his first postseason performance. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears still might not have had a 4,000-yard passer, but in Caleb Williams they do have their best quarterback since Sid Luckman.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals need to ensure Joe Burrow is both happy and healthy after their star quarterback made some cryptic comments that had fans speculating he could become the next Andrew Luck or finish his career outside of Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders might have made the Pro Bowl after playing for the Browns this past season, but Cleveland still doesn’t have a clear answer at the position.

Dallas Cowboys

Can Jerry Jones provide Dak Prescott with the defense he and the Cowboys need to succeed? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is coming off a career year, but it won’t matter if the Cowboys don’t improve their defense.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are left wondering “what if?” after Bo Nix’s injury in the divisional round, but it’s important to move forward and focus on upgrading the playmaking group around him as they look to go on another deep postseason run.

Detroit Lions

The Lions must upgrade their offensive line to help Jared Goff, or at least to keep Brian Flores’s blitzes from haunting him again in 2026.

Green Bay Packers

Though Jordan Love is coming off a four touchdown performance in the wild-card round, the most intriguing quarterback in Green Bay is Malik Willis, who could cash in big this free agency.

Houston Texans

Can C.J. Stroud rebound from his postseason letdown? | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Texans need C.J. Stroud to recover from his postseason meltdown, or they might just be better off kneeling the ball and turning it back to their defense.

Indianapolis Colts

Despite Daniel Jones suffering a torn Achilles, the Colts feel strongly that they’ve found their long-term quarterback in him.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Liam Coen-Trevor Lawrence partnership was a massive success in Year 1. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The future is bright in Duval County as Liam Coen had Trevor Lawrence playing the best football of his career and flashing his new grillz by the end of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has carried the Chiefs for much of his career, but it’s time to provide him some real support on offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

In lieu of a sentence, how about a song.

The Indiana faithful serenading Fernando Mendoza with “Fernando” by ABBA. #iufb pic.twitter.com/xOwlu3dSOR — Zach Browning (@ZachBrowning17) January 20, 2026

Los Angeles Chargers

(Offensive line) Help wanted.

Los Angeles Rams

With Matthew Stafford back for 2026, it’s time to go all in at a Super Bowl run—and open the rejuvenation chamber again.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins might want to look at the Broncos’ playbook for taking on a dead cap hit from an expensive quarterback as they mull Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the team.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have done a poor job hiding their questions about J.J. McCarthy and will be looking to bring in competition for the young signal-caller this offseason.

New England Patriots

Drake Maye played far from his best football while facing some great defenses in the postseason. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After following up an MVP caliber season with a disastrous postseason, Drake Maye will at least be able to turn to his wife’s popular baked treats for comfort.

New Orleans Saints

After a strong finish to the 2025 season, the Saints are ready to to build around their not-so-young second-year quarterback in Tyler Shough.

New York Giants

There’s optimism in the Big Apple as the John Harbaugh-Jaxson Dart era begins, but the question will be if Harbaugh can get Dart to protect himself better.

New York Jets

With Dante Moore returning to Oregon, the Jets can start counting down to the 2027 NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles passing game will look to rebound in 2026. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ passing game struggled in 2025, the pressure is on new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to turn things around or risk becoming public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers

As they head into a second straight offseason waiting on the decision of Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers continue stalling on finding their long-term quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones went 5-3 in Brock Purdy’s absence this past season. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Between Brock Purdy’s injury history and concerns over the electrical substation, the 49ers should lean toward keeping backup Mac Jones.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks primarily won the Super Bowl because of their defense, but Sam Darnold “shut a lot of people up” while helping Seattle hoist their second Lombardi trophy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After the Buccaneers’ stunning late-season collapse, Baker Mayfield should be extra motivated in 2026—particularly with the coach that shipped him off “like a piece of garbage” in Cleveland joining the division as the Falcons’ new head coach.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans lead the NFL in cap space, and should take advantage of that to bring in playmakers for Cam Ward.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders will look forward to having Jayden Daniels back healthy in 2026. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Commanders went all-in after Jayden Daniels’s rookie season last year and it backfired, so Washington must act wisely this time as they look to build around Daniels while he’s still on his rookie deal.

