Longhorns Make Statement With Victory In Red River Showdown

As Texas running back Bijan Robinson crossed the goal line for the second time, there were rumblings of it. By the time Quinn Ewers connected with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for another touchdown, fans couldn't contain themselves.

Texas is "back" began trending on Twitter. Oklahoma fans flocked to the exits of the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with a quarter remaining in the Red River Showdown. And everyone who doubted Steve Sarkisian's coaching over the past two seasons began to draw up an apology.

No, Texas is not "back" following its 49-0 win over Oklahoma. But it's damn close.

It feels closer than 2019 when Sam Ehlinger proclaimed it in New Orleans following a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

It certainly feels closer than when Joe Tessitore shouted it from the rooftops after a 50-47 double overtime win against then-No. 10 Notre Dame. Does anyone else remember what happened after Week 1?

The Longhorns have been close the past two seasons. Heck, there's been moments where it looked like they were ready to turn the corner under Sark.

Then came the second half of games. Texas imploded, the play-calling stunk and a six-game losing streak was all fans were able to talk about. At least it was a new record, right?

In reality, the one thing that's held the Horns back has been the play under center. Ehlinger is a local hero due to his ties to the city. He also collapsed under the pressure on the regular during his time in Austin.

Hudson Card is a capable starter. Heck, if it wasn't for him, perhaps Texas doesn't even keep it close against No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. The Horns certainly don't head to overtime against Texas Tech without Card connecting three times with different receivers.

But Ewers is different. He's special. Built like Colt McCoy with the flare of Vince Young, the Horns have their answer at quarterback for the first time in over a decade.

And yes, it's ok to have the thought "what if Quinn doesn't get hurt?" Everyone in the country is likely having that same type of conversation, too.

Ewers delivered throw after throw with ease. Outside of a shaky interception in the third quarter, one couldn't ask for a better performance from the redshirt freshman.

Which touchdown pass was your favorite? Was it the 10-yard pass to Xavier Worthy in the second quarter, giving Longhorn nation a glimpse of what the next two years would be? Was it the swing pass to running back Keilan Robinson, showing just how dynamic Sark's offensive personnel is when it clicks?

Sanders, Worthy, Robinson. Three pieces that just a few seasons ago looked to be headed elsewhere for college before a last-second change of heart. Robinson actually attended Alabama as a freshman but followed Sarkisian to the Forty Acres because he had faith his future was elsewhere than Tuscaloosa.

Look at them now. Look at Ewers making it seem easy, huh?

Ewers finished 21-of-31 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Bijan Robinson surpassed 100 rushing yards midway through the third quarter. He finished with 130 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Texas has hit its stride. Even if Oklahoma started Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, would it have mattered? Running backs averaged 3.7 yards per play. Davis Beville missed open receivers left and right, totaling just 38 passing yards and forcing Jeff Lebby to start running the wildcat for any positive yardage.

Texas held the Sooner to under 200 total yards compared to its own 595. The Horns forced a pair of turnovers and held Oklahoma to 11 first downs. Sooners star receiver Marvin Mims totaled negative yards on the day, and Brent Venables could only sit there and watch the madness unfold.

And this was the plan all along. Sure, were there some bumps in the way? Was a loss to Kansas not what fans envisioned with Sarkisian touched down in Austin fresh off a national title victory with Alabama? Did the six-game losing streak from hell sour the first season?

All things that happened last season. All things that needed to happen for Texas to be here, pitching a shutout against its biggest rival in front of a packed Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Not to mention the millions of television screens across the country that likely changed the channel before the start of the fourth quarter.

Sarkisian always needed time. He needed a year to implement his offensive personnel to a unit that dribble its way to 8-4 and 7-5 finishes under Tom Herman. He needed an offseason to recruit players — his type of players for his system to work with ease.

And he needed a quarterback. Casey Thompson performed admirably at times last season. Card carried the burden of replacing a superstar for three weeks, and did his best to keep Texas afloat.

Neither are Ewers. Imagine if Sarkisian was able to keep the Southlake Carroll product's initial commitment in 2021. Would he have won the starting job, kept the Horns' Big 12 title hopes alive, and been a Heisman front-runner?

Who's to say? Does anyone care anymore?

Sarkisian told reporters back at Big 12 Media Days that the goal was to get back to Arlington in December. To get back to AT&T Stadium. Not for interviews, but for championships.

Sitting at 4-2 and above .500 in conference play, the Longhorns have a chance to make that goal a reality. So long as Ewers can stay on the field, the offense will put up points. As long as Gary Patterson remains on the sidelines, the defense will continue to improve.

It'll have to. The Horns enter the heart of their schedule, and wins won't come easy. Texas still has to face No. 17 TCU and Baylor at home. It still has road trips to Stillwater, Manhattan, and Lawrence to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Kansas State, and No. 19 Kansas, respectively.

All eye on the Jayhawks? They should be despite falling short of defeating Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs at home.

When athletic director Chris Del Conte made the call to Sarkisian to see if he'd be interested in taking over for Herman, the hope was the offense would reach new heights. In a sense, it has, but mostly due to recruiting over on-field play calling.

The defense took a step in the right direction. All it needed was an enemy to cross sides and implement a scheme that put offensive coordinators on roller skates.

No, Texas isn't ready for the "b-word" yet. Being "b-word" means playing at a consistent level regardless of the opponent. Losses in Lubbock are reasons to question the Longhorns' status halfway through 2022.

But as players stood on the sidelines for "Texas fight" there was no denying who was the better team. The Longhorn faithful exhaled a sigh of relief, knowing that the Golden Cowboy hat would be returning to Austin for the first time since "Dicker the Kicker" was a thing.

Texas isn't back, but it's better than Oklahoma. For now, perhaps that's enough.

You can follow Cole Thomspon on Twitter @MrColeThompson

