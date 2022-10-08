Skip to main content

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Dices Up Sooners In Red River Showdown Return

Quinn Ewers return under center for the Longhorns could not have gone any better.

DALLAS - Following the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns fans have been counting down the days until starting quarterback Quinn Ewers could return to the starting role. 

That is not to say that backup Hudson Card has not been tremendous in relief of Ewers. 

After all, Card led the Horns to a 2-1 record in place of Ewers and nearly helped them upset the No. 1 Tide. 

Still, the anticipation for the return of Ewers was palpable.

And on Saturday in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, he made his triumphant return, leading the Horns to a 49-0 win - the largest margin of victory for the Longhorns in the history of the rivalry. 

It wasn't a perfect performance by any means with Ewers throwing one interception, and nearly two.

Outside of those two throws, however, he was even better than expected, finishing the game completing 21 of 31 passes for a career-best 289 yards and four touchdowns. 

He also showed tremendous poise and a calm demeanor in the pocket, guiding to the Longhorns on 6 touchdown drives before taking a seat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jordan whittington 11
Play
Football

Texas Breaks Red River Showdown Losing Streak to Oklahoma With Dominant Win

The Texas Longhorns have broken their losing streak to the Oklahoma Sooners in emphatic fashion

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19197677
Play
Football

Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Dominate Oklahoma Through First Half 28-0

The Texas Longhorns are out to a huge lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of the Red River Showdown

By Matt Galatzan
steve sarkisian 21
Play
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Obliterate Sooners, Win 49-0

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners both enter the rivalry matchup unranked for the first time since 1998.

By Zach Dimmitt

Surely, it helped that his offensive line allowed him to go untouched against the Oklahoma pass rush, but at the end of the day, it was perhaps the most dominant performance the Horns have seen against the Sooners from a quarterback since the days of Colt McCoy. 

Now, with a huge rivalry win in his pocket, Ewers has once again quieted the doubters and will take the field against Iowa State next week, as the unquestioned leader of the offense. 

He will also attempt to help the Horns get revenge on the Cyclones, who blew out Texas 30-7 in Ames last season. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

jordan whittington 11
Football

Texas Breaks Red River Showdown Losing Streak to Oklahoma With Dominant Win

The Texas Longhorns have broken their losing streak to the Oklahoma Sooners in emphatic fashion

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19197677
Football

Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Dominate Oklahoma Through First Half 28-0

The Texas Longhorns are out to a huge lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of the Red River Showdown

By Matt Galatzan
steve sarkisian 21
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Obliterate Sooners, Win 49-0

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners both enter the rivalry matchup unranked for the first time since 1998.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19155900
Football

Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel OUT vs. Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol following last week's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. He entered Saturday as a game-time decision against the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19021867
Football

'Sniper Mentality': Steve Sarkisian's Take on 'Emotion' for Longhorns vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have had some emotional games in their history, but coach Steve Sarkisian wants his players to avoid getting caught up in it all.

By Zach Dimmitt
Bijan Robinson
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorns Need to 'Focus On Us' Ahead of Red River Showdown

Steve Sarkisian discussed the dynamic of the game and how the Longhorns can avoid getting lost in the fanfare.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16934730
Football

Longhorns vs. Sooners Staff Predictions

The staff of Longhorns Country predicts the outcome of Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

By Matthew Postins
IFKRSQ7ORBGLLBD7O3XUDVI3FI
Football

Big 12 Week 6 Longhorns Country Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 6 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins