Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Dices Up Sooners In Red River Showdown Return

DALLAS - Following the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns fans have been counting down the days until starting quarterback Quinn Ewers could return to the starting role.

That is not to say that backup Hudson Card has not been tremendous in relief of Ewers.

After all, Card led the Horns to a 2-1 record in place of Ewers and nearly helped them upset the No. 1 Tide.

Still, the anticipation for the return of Ewers was palpable.

And on Saturday in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, he made his triumphant return, leading the Horns to a 49-0 win - the largest margin of victory for the Longhorns in the history of the rivalry.

It wasn't a perfect performance by any means with Ewers throwing one interception, and nearly two.

Outside of those two throws, however, he was even better than expected, finishing the game completing 21 of 31 passes for a career-best 289 yards and four touchdowns.

He also showed tremendous poise and a calm demeanor in the pocket, guiding to the Longhorns on 6 touchdown drives before taking a seat.

Surely, it helped that his offensive line allowed him to go untouched against the Oklahoma pass rush, but at the end of the day, it was perhaps the most dominant performance the Horns have seen against the Sooners from a quarterback since the days of Colt McCoy.

Now, with a huge rivalry win in his pocket, Ewers has once again quieted the doubters and will take the field against Iowa State next week, as the unquestioned leader of the offense.

He will also attempt to help the Horns get revenge on the Cyclones, who blew out Texas 30-7 in Ames last season.

