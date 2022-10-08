Skip to main content

Texas Breaks Red River Showdown Losing Streak to Oklahoma With Dominant Win

The Longhorns have broken their losing streak to the Oklahoma Sooners in emphatic fashion

DALLAS - The Texas Longhorns entered the 2022 Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, looking for revenge following their 28-7 blown lead last season. 

And that is exactly what they got, and then some, blowing out the Sooners at the Cotton Bowl 49-0, and moving to 4-2 on the season. 

The win is also the largest margin of victory for the Longhorns in the history of the rivalry.

After a three-and-out on their opening drive, the Longhorns' offensive onslaught began, with Texas jumping out to a 28-0 first-half lead behind the arm of quarterback Quinn Ewers, who made his first start since the Alabama game in Week 2.

Ewers ended the game completing 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. 

On the ground, Bijan Robinson got work early and often, rushing 22 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. 

Complementing the offense, was a stifling Longhorns defense, which held Oklahoma to just 195 yards of total offense, including 39 yards through the air. 

The Sooners, of course, were without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was injured in Week 5 in the team's blowout loss to TCU. 

With the win, the Longhorns have broken a four-game losing streak to the Sooners dating back to 2018, with Sarkisian also earning his first win in the rivalry as the Texas head coach.

The Longhorns will now head back to Austin for a matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones, where 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will make an appearance for a visit. 

The Longhorns were blown out by the Cyclones 30-7 last November and will be looking for their second revenge game in a row. 

