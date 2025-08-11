Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Ranked No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll, Ahead of Ohio State Buckeyes

The Texas Longhorns will head into the regular season as the No. 1 team in the country.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. / Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are being met with some major expectations headed into the 2025 season.

The Preseason AP Poll was released Monday, and Texas landed at the No. 1 spot. The Longhorns are joined in the Top 5 by Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, which all rank 2 through 5, respectively.

This sets up a massive season-opening game in Columbus for what will mark a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Texas Longhorns Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka against the Texas Longhorns. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As if the season opener needed any more reason to have earth-shattering hype, the Longhorns and Buckeyes will now officially face off in a Top 3 matchup to begin the 2025 campaign.

While Texas has been the expected No. 1 team in preseason, many felt that the defending champion Buckeyes would be ranked right behind the Longhorns at No. 2.

However, Penn State returns a talented roster that can certainly help the Nittany Lions break their title drought next season. James Franklin and co. were deserving of the No. 2 spot ahead of an Ohio State team that underwent some significant roster turnover.

The same can be said about Texas, though. The Longhorns lost a ton of talent to the NFL this offseason but are beginning the Arch Manning era with some intriguing new additions to boot. Some feel that the Manning craze is what has catapulted Texas to the top of the preseason poll but it's clear that head coach Steve Sarkisian has built a program that's much more than just a star-studded quarterback.

After back-to-back trips to the CFP Semis, he's ready to break through.

“Getting the Tower lit up and getting a ‘1’ on the Tower is the ultimate (goal),”Sarkisian said to ESPN’s Rece Davis.“The hard part here is we’re so good in a lot of sports. Softball wins it this year, and they put the ‘1’ up. Swimming and diving wins the national championship, they put the ‘1’ up. A year ago, volleyball wins it and they put the ‘1’ up. Women’s track and field, they put the ‘1’ up.” 

“As much as we’re doing some great things, at the end of the day, you want to be the one that’s taking the picture with your team with that Tower lit up with the ‘1,’” Sarkisian said. “That would be a great moment.”

Texas and Ohio State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Aug. 30.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

