Texas Longhorns Receive 2 Huge Predictions for Next Season

Big things are coming for the Texas Longhorns in 2026.

After finishing last year's 11-3 campaign with a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl victory, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff brought in the No. 7 high school class and No. 3 transfer class.

With quarterback Arch Manning returning for his redshirt junior season, media outlets are raising their expectations. CBS Sports, for one, just put out two massive predictions for the Longhorns this season.

Prediction No. 1: Texas Will Have the Most Explosive Offense in 2026

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford recently put out an article ranking the most explosive offenses for 2026, and Texas took the top spot.

Crawford cited the additions of wide receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown by name while also mentioning a replenished offensive line group generally. Crawford also listed Manning's season-long improvement as a reason Texas may take a leap next year.

The fact the Longhorns lost both of their starting guards, all four of their top running backs and all but two of their players who posted at least 75 receiving yards is of little concern to Crawford, or Sarkisian for that matter.

Texas reloaded in a big way, adding the No. 1 wide out, two of the top-five running backs and four offensive linemen in the portal.

Texas had the 42nd-best passing offense in college football last year, largely because they lacked dynamic playmakers outside of sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo. The Longhorns acquired three of the most explosive weapons in the portal to remedy that issue.

Pairing an ascending Manning with a talented offensive cast is also the reason for CBS Sports' other big prediction.

Prediction No. 2: Arch Manning Will Break Colt McCoy's Single-Seaon Passing Touchdowns Record

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In a separate article, CBS Sports' Cody Nagel listed Manning surmounting Colt McCoy's single-season record of 34 passing touchdowns as his 'bold prediction' for the Longhorns.

McCoy's record has stood since 2008 and while it may feel blasphemous to suggest that the nearly two-decades-standing feat could be toppled, Manning is in an excellent position to do so.

McCoy threw 22 of his scores to two receivers: Quan Cosby and Jordan Shipley. If having a dynamic duo is requisite for volume air-scoring, Manning will have one in Wingo and Coleman.

Sarkisian has also proven to be one of the best offensive minds in college football, scheming up the 18th and 13th best passing offenses in 2023 and 2024 before dipping to 42nd in 2025.

The only question mark remaining is the offensive line.

The Longhorns are losing starting guards DJ Campbell and Cole Hutson, however they brought in four offensive linemen in the transfer portal including four-star Melvin Siani.

If they can give Manning time, there will be nothing stopping him from etching his name in Longhorn history.