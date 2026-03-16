Texas Longhorns Receive Brutal Jonah Williams Injury News

The Texas Longhorns atheltic department is being hit with some unfortunate injury news to one of its most notable players.

Per reports from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods, Texas football safety and Longhorns baseball outfielder Jonah Williams is set to miss the rest of the baseball season after undergoing shoulder surgery following a re-aggravation of the injury.

Williams is one of the more popular players on campus due to his notable dual-sport abilities, as this news hits hard across two of the university's most important sports.

What This Could Mean for Texas Football

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Jonah Williams and Jordon Johnson-Rubell huddle up during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Williams is in his second season on the Forty Acres but will now have to watch from the bullpen. This also likely ends any chance of him participating in spring practice with the football team.

With the season opener for football still about six months away, it's likely Williams will be ready for the 2026 campaign but his recovery will be one to monitor as the rest of spring and summer tread on.

Inside Texas confirmed this shortly after the news broke, reporting that Williams is expected to be ready for the start of the football season, according to the team.

Texas has announced Williams will have season-ending surgery.



He is "expected to be cleared for the start of the 2026 football campaign," according to the school. https://t.co/KT6meOyVal — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) March 16, 2026

Williams is one of the more popular players on campus due to his notable dual-sport abilities. As a true freshman on the football team, he posted nine total tackles across five games. For baseball, he started 15 of 20 games last season.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and football head coach Steve Sarkisian have been in communication about how to balance Williams across both sports, but now Sark will have to navigate what the depth of the safety room looks like with him potentially out until fall camp.

"I would anticipate, as Jonah becomes more of a priority in the defense of football, that they’re going to want him around more, and that’s okay; that’s part of the deal," Schlossnagle said in January. "I’ve been through that several times with football-baseball players, and it’s actually not that tough to navigate. You just have to be number one; you have to make sure you stay within the confines of the rules, because they’re only allowed twenty hours a week of activity. So luckily, a baseball game, even if it lasts seven hours, only counts as three. But yeah, we’ll work our way through it, and if anybody can handle that, Jonah can do that.”

Williams ends the baseball season with seven starts while tallying seven hits in 23 at-bats and four RBI.