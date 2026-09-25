Texas Longhorns Receive Good and Bad News on Latest Injury Report vs. Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with some notable injury issues on offense ahead of Saturday's SEC opener against No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville.

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is dealing with a lower-leg injury, per multiple reports, and was listed as questionable on the SEC's initial injury report Wednesday.

Smothers remains questionable on Thursday's injury report with a lower-leg injury. Though it's positive he hasn't been downgraded to "doubtful," Texas fans were certainly hoping to see him get upgraded to probable. The good news is that Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons no longer appears on the report, meaning he will play against Tennessee.

Smothers will likely remain on the injury report headed into gameday, when a final list will be released by both teams.

Hollywood Smothers Misses Another Practice

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smothers didn't practice on Thursday as he continues to recover, per reports from On3's Pete Nakos.

This marks the second straight day Smothers has missed practice with Texas.

Here's the full injury report:

Tailback Hollywood Smothers still questionable for Texas. pic.twitter.com/7L1KcSy0If — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 25, 2026

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they have two starting-caliber running backs. If Smothers is unable to play against Tennessee or is limited, Texas will lean on Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown.

Texas also has true freshman running back Derrek Cooper, who had 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in the win over UTSA.

Smothers said after the win over Ohio State that in order to compete for a championship, he knew Texas would need both him and Brown to contribute at a high level.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has loved what he's seen from both Smothers and Brown early this season.

Through the first three games of the season, they've combined to post 72 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns along with 14 catches for 76 yards and another score.

"Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown are really tough, and they love football," Sarkisian said. "That is what I've learned about these guys. Like, they are in the moment. They're engaged. They're picking other guys up. They're talking to the offensive line. They run the football with passion. They blocked. They were competing at a really high level Saturday night, and that's something you don't know until you actually get into the fire with them. And I've learned that about about zero and two for sure. Those guys, those guys are great competitors."

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