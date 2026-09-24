Texas-Tennessee Injury Report Features Concerning News for the Longhorns

As Texas prepares for its SEC opener on the road against Tennessee, questions remain about the status of two key players for the Longhorns.

The availability of both star edge rusher Colin Simmons and safety Kobe Black is up in the air for Knoxville coming out of Saturday’s win over UTSA. All Longhorn fans will be paying attention to when Texas releases its first SEC injury report of the week Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

When asked about injuries during his Monday press conference, with Simmons in particular being the subject of the question, Sarkisian declined to comment. Instead, he pointed to the upcoming injury report.

Colin Simmons Listed as Probable, Hollywood Smothers Questionable

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons is listed as probable for the game, which is great news for the Longhorns.

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers is a surprise addition to the injury report. He's listed as questionable. This is a concerning development for the Longhorns, who have leaned heavily on Smothers early on this season. It's unclear when he suffered the undisclosed injury.

Kobe Black is off the injury report entirely and will be good to go against Tennessee.

Here's the full injury report:

Colin Simmons listed as probable on the initial injury report for Texas vs. Tennessee. Great news for the Longhorns.



Hollywood Smothers is questionable.



Justus Terry is out. pic.twitter.com/D1kxnHsNB8 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 24, 2026

Black was the first of the two to go down with an injury. The junior from Waco, Texas, who transitioned to safety this offseason as part of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s new defense, surprisingly missed Saturday’s game versus UTSA.

It was first reported by Horns247’s Eric Henry Saturday evening ahead of kickoff that Black wouldn’t be available versus the Roadrunners due to a “minor injury.”

The news came as a surprise due to the fact that Black was seemingly fine in the win over Ohio State. He was one of the 11 Longhorn defenders on the field for the final snap of that game that ended with the Graceson Littleton interception.

Then Simmons, the star pass-rusher exited the 30-6 win early, with an apparent foot injury. He was later seen during the second half on the sideline in street clothes with a boot on his injured foot.

Despite not wanting to take further injury questions on Monday, Sarkisian did address the injuries to both following Saturday’s win.

"I don't think Colin's (injury) is serious," Sarkisian said. "It was more precautionary to get him out. ... So we're down about three guys defensively, one on offense. Pretty significant players that hopefully start working their way back. But again, I think Colin will be fine."

Wednesday’s availability report will provide the first indication of whether Simmons and Black are progressing as initially indicated. However, final word on whether they will be healthy for Knoxville could come as late as Saturday when the final report is issued an hour and a half before kickoff.

No. 1 Texas and No. 14 Tennessee will kickoff from Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

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