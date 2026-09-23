Texas Longhorns Receive Great News Amid Cole Hutson's Eligibility Battle

Earlier this month, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered some notable news prior to the team's Week 2 matchup with Ohio State that veteran offensive lineman Cole Hutson was ineligible to play despite returning to the team during fall camp.

"Technically today he is ineligible, not because of the ruling, because of something different when it comes to the NCAA that he's working through," Sarkisian said.

However, as Texas heads into its SEC schedule, Hutson's path back to the field has taken a positive step forward.

Cole Hutson Receives New Court Ruling

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hutson has been re-granted a temporary injunction to play this season following a ruling in Austin's 53rd District Court from Judge Maria Cantu Hexel, according to reports from Chip Brown of Horns247.

This now paves the way for Hutson to step foot on the field for Texas this season, though it remains to be see.

Given how close this ruling comes to Texas' SEC opener against Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday, it's uncertain if Hutson will be active.

Sarkisian meets with the local media on Thursday and could provide an update on the matter then.

What Texas Players Have Said About Cole Hutson

During fall camp, Texas Longhorns on SI asked quarterback Arch Manning and offensive guard Brandon Baker about their thoughts on Hutson returning to the program.

Here's what they had to say:

Manning: “I was off social media, so I didn't know what was going on really. And I saw him early morning one day and I was like, ‘What the hell?’” I gave him a big hug. I'm glad to have him back.”

Baker: “Yeah that was an interesting topic. When I heard the news that he was returning, it was great. Cole's always been a great locker room guy, along with a great leader on this team. … He’s looked great so far.”

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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