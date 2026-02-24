What Arch Manning Injury Update Means for Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns entered this offseason dealing with a few key injuries, particularly on offense.

Most notable among these was quarterback Arch Manning, who underwent minor foot surgery in what the team called a "preventative measure." He joins wide receiver Ryan Wingo (wrist), offensive tackle Trevor Goosby (shoulder), linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (shoulder), safety Xavier Filsaime (shoulder) and wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (ankle) as other Longhorns that have undergone offseason surgery.

Fortunately, Manning is expected to be back in full for spring practice. There remains a recovery process but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that he feels good about Manning returning in time to start building on-field chemistry with some of the team's new wide receivers.

Steve Sarkisian Delivers Positive Arch Manning Injury Update

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With the additions of transfer portal wide receivers Cam Coleman (Auburn) and Sterling Berkhalter (Wake Forest), there's some work that will need to be done during spring ball to make sure that everyone is on the same page. But Sarkisian isn't worried, as it's clear Manning is still on track with his recovery.

"I think Arch will be fine," Sarkisian said. "Arch is a worker. When he's cleared and ready to go, he's going to get plenty of time with Cam, with Sterling, with some of the new faces, Cohen (Brown) Jermaine (Bishop), Chris Stewart. These guys are really talented. That room is really talented right now, so he'll have plenty of time to get that done."

This means that the Texas offense will be able to build some positive chemistry before heading into the Orange-White Spring Game on April 18, something that would have been in danger if Manning were to have suffered any sort of setback after surgery.

Fans will want to see how Manning looks with Coleman as his top wide receiver, a connection that could prove to be even more prominent during the spring game with both Wingo and Mosley potentially sidelined with their respective injuries.

"I think for Arch, the key is, as we get into spring football practice that he's getting to start to throw and throwing routes on air, and throwing seven-on-seven, and doing those things. And so I think we have plenty of time for that to happen."

Though there's no current concerns with Manning's health, the coaching staff could still choose to be a bit cautious with him which could result in additional reps for Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback MJ Morris, redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and true freshman Dia Bell.