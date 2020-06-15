LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Jumps into Top 10 With Two Big Commits

Chris Dukes

Texas' pass defense had a huge start to the week with a pair of four-star committments. 

The Longhorns grabbed verbal pledges from safety J.D. Coffey and cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem - two Dallas area stars who not only both posses big talent, but already have already formed a bond off the field that should only get stronger as college teammates. 

Ibraheem is a 6-foot-1 cornerback from Dallas Kimball High School. He is ranked the No. 13 cornerback, No. 28 player in the state of Texas and No. 171 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the rankings provided by 247Sports.

Coffey is the No. 7 safety, No. 29 player in the state and No. 173 overall prospect in the state of Texas chose the Longhorns today over the other finalists Michigan, LSU, Oregon and Washington. 

Texas' big recruiting day didn't just potentially bolster their secondary for years to come, it also bolster the entire 2021 class. 

Texas took a huge leap up the recruiting rankings according to 247Sports from No. 17 all the way up into the top 10 at No. 9. 

 The Longhorns moved past Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa, LSU and Miami. 

The Texas program now has some major buzz and momentum going forward into the summer. 

