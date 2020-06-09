LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Offer Colorado Tight End Gunner Helm

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to tight end Gunnar Helm. 

The Englewood, Colorado prospect is the No. 25 tight end, No. 6 player in the state of Texas and No. 551 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He currently has offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Connecticut, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and USC. 

Watching his film: Helm looks like a prototypical pro spread tight end with blocking ability, pass-catching talent and the the kind of size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) to be a real difference maker at the position in the Texas offense. As good as he already is, Helm's ceiling may be higher as he continues to develop as both a route runner and blocker over the next year. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are getting in a little late with Helm, but he certainly seems to be receptive to what Texas is pitching so far. 

From his social media: 

"Wow!!!!! After an amazing, in depth conversation with @CoachJ_Boulware I am excited, honored, and blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Texas! Thank you @TexasFootball for the opportunity!"

It will be up to Jay Boulware to follow up this strong first impression with continued contact and try to get the Colorado tight end down to Austin for a visit this season. 

