Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 2 Tight End

The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to Council Bluffs, Iowa's Thomas Fidone.

Fidone is the No. 2 tight end, No. 1 player in the state of Iowa and No. 91 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

He holds offers from Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Texas A & M.

Watching his film: The state of Iowa has become a hotbed for producing NFL-caliber tight ends in recent years and Fidone looks like he could be the heir appearant in that rich legacy. A two-sport athlete with a basketball pedigree, he's extremely athletic for his 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame. He can out-jump defensive backs for the ball and get to the second level to block linebackers. He plays a lot on the outside at the college level and will have to put on a few pounds to play next to the line, but his versitility could land him on the field right away.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are jumping into the game a little late compared to some of the other schools that have offered Fidone and are in need of a win at the position after decommitments from Lake McRee and Landen King already in the class. This looks like an early important recruiting project for new tight ends coach Jay Boulware. We'll have to wait and see how much progress he can make.

