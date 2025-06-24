Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land Touted 4-Star CB Prospect
The Texas Longhorns have been on a roll, adding top defensive prospects to their 2026 recruiting class in the past few weeks. They've added a five-star defensive end and two four-star defensive linemen, and it appears the Longhorns are not stopping as they close in on a coveted cornerback prospect.
On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong have both logged expert predictions that have the Longhorns landing four-star cornerback Samari Matthews.
The North Carolina product is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 69 overall player in the 2026 cycle per On3's Industry Rankings. Matthews is also ranked as the No. 6 player out of North Carolina.
It will not take long for the Longhorns to find where Matthews will commit, as he will be committing on July 11. Matthews will be deciding between the Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles and South Carolina Gamecocks.
The four-star has been busy in the offseason, as he wrapped up his final official visit with one of his top four schools over the weekend. Matthews' official visits began back on May 30 with Miami and then on June 6 with Florida State, followed by Texas on June 13, and ended with South Carolina on June 20.
The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class would benefit heavily from a commitment from Matthews, as the group currently has just one cornerback commit in three-star Hayward Howard Jr. After the additions in the past few weeks, Texas's 2026 recruiting class has climbed to No. 10 in the country and No. 4 in the SEC per On3's Industry Rankings, and with a commitment from the four-star prospect, it could see Texas continuing to climb the recruiting rankings.
Texas will not have to wait long, as Matthews' decision date of July 11 is within the next two weeks. The Longhorns will be watching closely as they look to get the commitment of the four-star prospect.