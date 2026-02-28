Texas Longhorns Look to Get in the Mix with Elite Four-Star Prospect

The Texas Longhorns will soon return to the practice field after a long period of offseason workouts for the spring practice, as head coach Steve Sarkisian will look to start blending the new and old faces on his squad on the practice field.

The Longhorns will look to gear up ahead of an important 2026 season after missing out on the College Football Playoff a year ago, looking to get back into the national championship picture as they have been over the past few years.

However, while eyes will be focused on building towards the 2026 season, the Longhorns have not ignored the recruiting trail, as Texas is building some momentum with one of the top prospects in the class of 2027.

Texas Making a Move for Elite Four-Star Prospect

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Per a report from Rivals' Chad Simmons, the Longhorns are looking to build a strong tie and make a move for one of the elite prospects in the 2027 class, in four-star edge rusher K.J. Green. In the report, Green noted what he's looking for when choosing his home at the college level.

“It’s not about the money for me. NIL is not it for me," Green said. "The money will come regardless. My end goal is to make it to the NFL and get that second contract.”

A product of Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, GA, Green ranks as the No. 10 player nationally in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. The edge rusher ranks as the No. 3 player at his position and as the second highest ranked player out of the state of Georgia.

The four-star prospect is one of the highly sought after recruit in the class of 2027 with offers from some of the other top programs in the country such as Miami, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others.

Green had an eye-popping junior season in which he recorded 129 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins writes up an in-depth scouting report on Green, highlighting some of the best aspects of the four-star's game.

"Physical edge defender with the potential to create havoc on all three downs with his burst, power and effort," Ivins wrote. "Looks almost like an action figure with his muscle and should only continue to add good mass in the coming years. Quick out of his stance and frequently the one to initiate contact. Fluid enough to cross obstacles or dart around them if he’s not trying to play through them. Tends to hound the play by changing directions and will make his fair share of stops in pursuit."

The Longhorns will look to get themselves into Green's recruiting battle, which won't come easy, having to fight with some of the other top dogs in all of college football. However, if the Longhorns are able to get into the fight, it would be for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.