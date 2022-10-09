Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Oozed Swagger Red River Blowout Win

In his Red River Showdown debut, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers made light work of the Oklahoma Sooners defense.

Ewers completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He was nearly flawless, showing just how good a Steve Sarkisian offense can look.

However, while his impact on the stat sheet is easy to quantify with numbers, what can't be quantified is the swagger he's brought back to the quarterback position.

That swagger was evident against in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide when Ewers completed 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards, including a 46-yard dime to receiver Xavier Worthy, before exiting with an injury.

Sure, this is a historically bad Sooner defense, but when these two teams take the field it is almost always a close game. Instead, Ewers led the Longhorns to a 49-0 beatdown of the Sooners, a win that could be a defining one for both he and Sarkisian.

There is no number or textbook definition of the "it" factor that certain quarterbacks possess, but rather it is an eye test. They either have it, or they don't, simple as that. One look at Ewers against Oklahoma and it couldn't be more clear that he has that "it" factor.

He appears calm under pressure, delivering gorgeous balls to his arsenal of weapons and toying with opposing defenses.

There are still six games to be played this season, but sitting at 4-2 the Longhorns likely feel confident in their ability to make their first bowl appearance under Sarkisian.

With Ewers at quarterback, the confidence isn't misplaced. There's no telling if the Longhorns will compete for a Big 12 championship this year. Behind Ewers, though, the swagger is there tenfold.

A swagger that Texas hasn't seen since the likes of Vince Young and Colt McCoy donned the burnt orange and white.

