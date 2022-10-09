Skip to main content

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Oozed Swagger Red River Blowout Win

Quinn Ewers continues to display a swagger at the quarterback position that Texas has longed for.

In his Red River Showdown debut, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers made light work of the Oklahoma Sooners defense

Ewers completed 21-of-31 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He was nearly flawless, showing just how good a Steve Sarkisian offense can look. 

However, while his impact on the stat sheet is easy to quantify with numbers, what can't be quantified is the swagger he's brought back to the quarterback position. 

That swagger was evident against in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide when Ewers completed 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards, including a 46-yard dime to receiver Xavier Worthy, before exiting with an injury. 

Sure, this is a historically bad Sooner defense, but when these two teams take the field it is almost always a close game. Instead, Ewers led the Longhorns to a 49-0 beatdown of the Sooners, a win that could be a defining one for both he and Sarkisian. 

There is no number or textbook definition of the "it" factor that certain quarterbacks possess, but rather it is an eye test. They either have it, or they don't, simple as that. One look at Ewers against Oklahoma and it couldn't be more clear that he has that "it" factor. 

He appears calm under pressure, delivering gorgeous balls to his arsenal of weapons and toying with opposing defenses. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19198203
Play
Football

Longhorns Ended a Historical Streak vs. Oklahoma in Blowout Red River Win

The Texas Longhorns put together a smackdown for the ages on Saturday in the Dallas against the Oklahoma Sooners.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19198919
Play
Football

Longhorns Make Statement With Victory In Red River Showdown

Quinn Ewers delivered and the Longhorns look ready to make noise in the Big 12.

By Cole Thompson
quinn ewers 321
Play
Football

Red River Notebook: Longhorns Throttle Sooners Behind Quinn Ewers' Near-Perfect Play

The Texas Longhorns dominated the Oklahoma Sooners to bring the Golden Hat back to Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt

There are still six games to be played this season, but sitting at 4-2 the Longhorns likely feel confident in their ability to make their first bowl appearance under Sarkisian. 

With Ewers at quarterback, the confidence isn't misplaced. There's no telling if the Longhorns will compete for a Big 12 championship this year. Behind Ewers, though, the swagger is there tenfold. 

A swagger that Texas hasn't seen since the likes of Vince Young and Colt McCoy donned the burnt orange and white. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_19198203
Football

Longhorns Ended a Historical Streak vs. Oklahoma in Blowout Red River Win

The Texas Longhorns put together a smackdown for the ages on Saturday in the Dallas against the Oklahoma Sooners.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19198919
Football

Longhorns Make Statement With Victory In Red River Showdown

Quinn Ewers delivered and the Longhorns look ready to make noise in the Big 12.

By Cole Thompson
quinn ewers 321
Football

Red River Notebook: Longhorns Throttle Sooners Behind Quinn Ewers' Near-Perfect Play

The Texas Longhorns dominated the Oklahoma Sooners to bring the Golden Hat back to Austin.

By Zach Dimmitt
quinn ewers 31
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Dices Up Sooners In Red River Showdown Return

Quinn Ewers return under center for the Longhorns could not have gone any better.

By Matt Galatzan
jordan whittington 11
Football

Texas Breaks Red River Showdown Losing Streak to Oklahoma With Dominant Win

The Texas Longhorns have broken their losing streak to the Oklahoma Sooners in emphatic fashion

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19197677
Football

Quinn Ewers, Longhorns Dominate Oklahoma Through First Half 28-0

The Texas Longhorns are out to a huge lead over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of the Red River Showdown

By Matt Galatzan
steve sarkisian 21
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Obliterate Sooners, Win 49-0

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners both enter the rivalry matchup unranked for the first time since 1998.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19155900
Football

Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel OUT vs. Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol following last week's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. He entered Saturday as a game-time decision against the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt