Texas Longhorns Release Full Spring Practice Schedule

Just a month and a half has passed since the Texas Longhorns took the field for their final game of the 2025 season, but the start of their 2026 effort is already on the horizon.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will spend these next few months integrating their newest class of signees into the rotation, as well as helping their returners polish their craft and ready themselves for this September.

With their spring schedule officially released to the public, the Longhorns are set to host their first official practice on March 9. Here's a look at the full schedule, per Texas edge coach LaAllen Clark:

Breaking down Texas’ spring schedule

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The NCAA permits schools to host up to 15 official spring practices, which is exactly how many times the Longhorns will meet between March 9 and April 18.

The first three of these sessions will take place on March 9, 11 and 13 before Texas’ spring break, which is set for March 16-21. After that, the Longhorns will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between March 24 and April 18.

Due to the NCAA’s “acclimation period,” which is intended to give athletes time to ease back into practices, players will not be able to wear pads until the practice stint following spring break.

Their final day of practice will be reserved for their spring game, which Athletic Director Chris Del Conte confirmed a couple of weeks ago. Texas did not host a spring game in 2025, so its return has excited many Longhorn fans.

Del Conte didn’t include any further details about what this spring game will entail, so it seems that people will have to wait and see what this will look like. The Longhorns are embracing a lot of new personnel, acquired through both high school recruitment and the transfer portal, so it will be interesting to see how much access the public has to what they are doing during the offseason.

Last spring, the Longhorns did not host an open scrimmage for fans, something head coach Steve Sarkisian said came down to a large number of roster departures and the team having played 30 games during the past two seasons amid impressive College Football Playoff runs.

“No, we’re not going to have a spring game,” Sarkisian said. “A couple of reasons why. Over the last two years, we’ve played 30 games. That’s a lot for college football. Fourteen two years ago, 16 this year. I just mentioned, we’ve had 25 guys get invited to the NFL Combine the last two years, so we have a lot of young players on our roster. We have 21 mid-year high school kids that just showed up."

However, the spring game this year means that the team will get a taste of what the season could look like in front of fans aside from the usual practice setting.