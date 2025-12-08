Texas Longhorns Running Back CJ Baxter Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns' 2025 regular season ended on a high note after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies; however, unfortunately, the win was not enough to sneak the Longhorns into the College Football Playoff, and they will be heading to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

With many teams having already ended their seasons and others very much close to it, some players are already making their decisions for the following season, deciding to move on from their current program and enter the transfer portal that officially opens up on January 2.

And on Monday morning, the Longhorns had one of their players deciding to move on from the program, as third-year running back CJ Baxter has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced. Baxter ends his time in Austin playing in 21 games, recording 855 rushing yards and four touchdowns alongside 36 receptions for 197 yards and an additional score.

CJ Baxter's Time with the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) runs with the ball against Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) during the first quarter of the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Baxter was a member of the Longhorns' star-studded No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the country, which featured the likes of quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. The running back was among the top recruits in the Longhorns' class and, in the entire cycle, ranked as the No. 1 running back in the 2023 class per 247Sports. The Orlando, FL native was ranked as the No. 8 player out of the Sunshine State and listed as the No. 30 overall player in the entire nation.

Once arriving on the Forty Acres, Baxter was expected to make an immediate impact, as he was the Longhorns' starting running back on opening day of the 2023 season. Throughout the season, due to a few lingering injury issues and the emergence of former Longhorn running back Jonathon Brooks, Baxter split carries throughout his freshman season, ending the year with 659 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging nearly five yards per carry.

The 2024 season was marked to be a big year for Baxter, now in his second year in the system, and as the clear No. 1 option in the running back room. However, the running back's season got cut before it even got a chance to start, as Baxter suffered a season-ending knee injury before the 2024 season.

Making his long-awaited return to the field in 2025, this season was not likely the bounce-back year Baxter had envisioned for himself as the running back, ending his final season with the Longhorns rushing for just 196 yards with no touchdowns.

What does Texas's Running Back Room Look Like Moving Forward?

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) runs for yards past Sam Houston Bearkats defensive lineman Darius Jackson (90) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the departure of Baxter, that leaves four running backs currently left on the Texas roster, in Quintrevion Wisner, who, in his own right, has a big decision to make as the junior is now draft eligible. Also still on the Longhorns are running backs James Simon and Christian Clark, both of whom saw extensive play time throughout the early part of the season, and freshman Rickey Stewart Jr.

Next season, the Longhorns will welcome one of the top running back prospects in the entire country, with five-star running back Derrek Cooper officially signing with the Longhorns on the first day of early signing day. Cooper ranks as the No. 4 running back in the country by Rivals.

And while the addition of Cooper is massive, the Longhorns could also try their luck in the transfer portal and bring in an experienced player to stabilize the running back room after some shakeups at the position.