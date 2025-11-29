Longhorns Country

4 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Massive Win vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns got major contributions on both sides of the ball in the win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The Texas Longhorns secured one of the best wins of the Steve Sarkisian era and their third Top-10 victory of the season with a 27-17 finish over the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday.

Texas trailed 10-3 at halftime after struggling on offense before coming alive on both sides of the ball in the final two quarters.

Multiple players came up big down the stretch for Texas, but here are four players who stood out the most.

Quintrevion Wisner, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner
The Texas running game has struggled this season but Wisner erased all of those shortcomings with one of the best nights of his career.

He finished with 19 carries for 155 yards along with two catches for 19 yards. Wisner had yet to post a 100-yard rushing game this season but gashed Texas A&M's defense once again in order to reach the century mark. This was highlighted by a 48-yard run on Texas' first play of the third quarter.

Wisner had 33 carries for 186 yards against Texas A&M last year, and clearly has the Aggies' number.

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
After a sluggish first half passing the ball, Manning came alive in the second and delivered for the Longhorns.

He finished 14 of 29 passing for 179 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in what was far from his best statistical game of the year but Manning made all of the right plays in the second half to rally Texas from its halftime deficit.

This included making multiple plays with his legs, as he ended with seven carries for 53 yards and a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Colin Simmons, EDGE

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Colin Simmons
Simmons took things personal against the Texas A&M offensive line, and it showed.

Before calling Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams a "loser" during postgame, Simmons finished with three total tackles (two solo), one sack, a pass breakup and three quarterback hits on Marcel Reed.

Simmons will have a chance to add to his team-leading sack total if the Longhorns can sneak into the CFP.

Jack Endries, TE

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries
Endries showed a solid connection with Manning early in non-conference play but nearly disappeared from the box score in the weeks to follow.

That was hardly the case against Texas A&M, as Endries had his best game as a Longhorn and ended the game as the leading receiver. He finished with four catches for 93 yards, which included a 54-yard catch-and-run that set up a the first-career touchdown run for Texas tight Nick Townsend one play later.

Endries hasn't always been Manning's top target in the passing game but he came through when it mattered most.

